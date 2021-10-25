Vancouver Benefit Concert "Voices for Hope" to Provide Emergency Aid for Women and Girls in Afghanistan

The beneficiary of funds raised from Voices for Hope is Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan), a charitable organization with a longstanding history of promoting the human rights of Afghan women and girls through access to education, distribution of basic necessities to internally displaced people, and assistance with efforts to provide safe passage for refugees.

Voices for Hope will feature performances by Afro-Canadian and Cherokee blues singer Dalannah Gail Bowen and hip hop, soul, and R&B duo Laydy Jams. 100% of proceeds from concert ticket sales and audience donations will go towards financing efforts to support women fleeing Afghanistan and CW4WAfghan's educational programs in the country. Custom-made Dither & Etch ornaments will also be available for purchase in addition to an online silent auction.

"When we see a small, barefoot girl in a crumbling classroom who comes from a family where no-one can read or write, we don't see a victim—we see a child poised to fight for her right to be there, burning for change," says Lauryn Oates, Executive Director of Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan. "If she gets the tools to learn, the guidance of trained teachers, and awareness that even outsiders are prepared to defend her, she will prove to be everything the Taliban fear: a defiant, smart, imaginative, and even revolutionary leader."

Proof of vaccination is required for in-show attendance at the Historic Theatre in compliance with B.C.'s COVID-19 public health regulations. Voices for Hope will also be livestreamed for maximum accessibility.

About Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan

Operating in Afghanistan since 1998, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan works in partnership with Afghan women and communities to advance human rights, gender equality, and peace-building through access to quality education for women and girls. The charitable organization engages Canadians as global citizens to work in solidarity with Afghans in order to raise awareness and create opportunities for women and girls to live with dignity, certainty, and purpose.

SOURCE Coldwater Communications

For further information: For further press information, media assets, or to schedule interviews, please contact: Simi Kaila, Account Manager, Coldwater Communications, [email protected], www.coldwater-communications.ca