Vancouver-Based Superfood Latte Brand, Blume Raises $2 Million in 5 Weeks

Co-Founded by Karen Danudjaja in 2017 , Blume is North America's leading superfood brand that features locally made products with 100 percent natural and all organic ingredients, such as turmeric, reishi and more. Retailing in over 1,500 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods , Well.ca , Anthropologie and Indigo , Blume is committed to enabling health-conscious consumers to lead healthy lifestyles without compromise.

"We originally set out to raise $1.25 million and we're thrilled to have surpassed our goal within a 5 week period, while in an extremely challenging economic climate for raising capital," said Karen Danudjaja, Co-Founder, Blume. "With less than 3 percent of funding going to female-led businesses, we're proud to have secured capital from a group of investors that is nearly 50 percent women and includes notable CPG leaders."

Over the past year, Blume has scaled its team to 12 employees, grown 300 percent and has landed in all Whole Food locations across Canada.

"I am incredibly proud of our bootstrapped story, I think it forced us to be scrappy, move quickly and get the fundamentals right. Now we are excited to strategically utilize this new capital to further Blume's momentum in the market and build a company that is value-driven and focused on the needs and wants of our community," added Danudjaja.

Blume is sold online at itsblume.com and a list of its retailers can be viewed here .

About Blume

Blume is what happens when you pair the benefits of the wellness aisle and the experience of a cafe. We are re-making your favourite cafe lattes with the magic of superfoods.

Website: Itsblume.com

Instagram: @Itsblume

SOURCE Blume

For further information: Stacey Brooke PR, [email protected], 647-919-3474