Vancouver AI Startup UnlockLand Selected for Saudi Vision 2030 Housing Initiative

Canadian company joins elite international program, advancing responsible AI solutions for global housing crisis

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Vancouver-based AI startup UnlockLand has been officially selected to join Saudi Arabia's flagship Vision 2030 Future Built Assets Program, marking a significant milestone for Canadian AI innovation on the global stage.

The company joins just ten international startups chosen by Saudi Arabia's National Technology Development Program (NTDP) and Real Estate General Authority (REGA) to collaborate directly with government ministries on transforming the Kingdom's real estate sector.

Rodger Du CFO UnlockLand (CNW Group/UnlockLand)

"This partnership demonstrates how Canadian AI can address global challenges while creating economic opportunities at home," said Stephen Wang, CEO of UnlockLand. "As Canada faces its own housing crisis, we're proving our solutions can scale internationally."

The selection aligns with Canada's AI strategy under The Honourable Evan Solomon, the country's first Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, who has emphasized "responsible AI diplomacy" that exports Canadian values alongside technology.

Tackling Universal Housing Challenges

UnlockLand's AI platform provides real-time zoning analysis and generative site design that can reduce housing project timelines from months to minutes. The technology addresses housing affordability challenges affecting cities worldwide.

"Housing affordability is a global crisis requiring innovative solutions," said Rodger Du, UnlockLand's Cofounder and CFO, who represented the company at this week's Riyadh launch ceremony. "Our platform demonstrates how Canadian technology can create international value while supporting domestic priorities."

In Saudi Arabia, UnlockLand will work with the Ministry of Housing and Real Estate Development Fund to pilot AI-driven permit automation, supporting the Kingdom's goal of delivering 1.5 million new homes by 2030.

Canadian AI Goes Global

The partnership represents broader trends in Canada's AI sector, which has attracted significant government investment including $2.4 billion announced in Budget 2024 to boost AI infrastructure and adoption. Canadian AI companies are emerging as global leaders in responsible artificial intelligence development.

UnlockLand continues supporting Canadian housing initiatives, working with municipal governments across BC and Ontario to streamline development approvals, contributing to efforts to significantly increase housing construction nationwide.

Investment and Recognition

UnlockLand has secured backing from prominent strategic investors, including Silicon Valley's Sinovel, Saudi Arabia's NTDP, and top European accelerator Startup Wise Guys. The company recently achieved dual recognition in 2025, being named both one of Canada's Top 100 AI Companies and a BC Tech AI GameChanger.

"We're not just exporting technology—we're demonstrating how Canadian values of transparency and sustainability can create value in global markets," said CEO Stephen.

The Saudi partnership positions UnlockLand to compete for additional Middle East contracts, potentially establishing Canada as a global hub for responsible AI-powered urban development solutions.

About UnlockLand Founded in Vancouver, UnlockLand is an award-winning PropTech AI company that empowers governments and developers to make faster, data-driven decisions for land development and urban planning. UnlockLand is a product brand owned and operated by Meton.ai Inc., a Canadian AI company specializing in real estate and urban development technology.

