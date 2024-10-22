VANADIAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CONSOLIDATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Vanadian Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VEC.H) announces that it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares with a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Company expects to implement the Consolidation in the coming weeks and will disseminate a further news release which will set out the effective date for the Consolidation. The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF VANADIAN ENERGY CORP.

"Marc Simpson"

Marc Simpson

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vanadian Energy Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Vanadian Energy Corp., 604-506-6996, www.vanadianenergy.com