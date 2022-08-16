VAMOS! - PRO PADEL LEAGUE OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES IN US & CANADA

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Pro Padel League (PPL) is North America's first professional Padel league and is excited to be launching high octane team competition in the world's fastest growing sport.

United States Padel Association (USPA) President and global Padel pioneer, Marcos del Pilar, who will serve as league commissioner, believes Padel is a sport whose time is now:

"The PPL is the perfect new ecosystem for Padel to grow in North America and boost its exposure. I am extremely proud to be part of this huge step forward which will spread the magic of the sport."

Nancy Malone, president of Padel Canada and a PPL advisor added:

"Padel is exploding around the world and most of Canada and the US are just waking up to this dynamic sport. The PPL will spread the excitement to new players and cities throughout the continent."

The 5,000 Padel courts in Mexico and 10,000 built in Europe since 2019, point to an imminent explosion of the sport in North America.

The PPL will kick off its regular season in the Spring of 2023 with at least six teams of four players per team. The regular season will be followed by the PPL Cup Championship.

Marcos del Pilar believes that, "The PPL will create opportunities for fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, new facilities, brands and sponsors - a win-win for everyone."

Sports marketing veteran, Cary Kaplan of Cosmos Sports & Entertainment, will serve as Chief Commercial Officer of the PPL. Mr. Kaplan stated: "I have been part of the explosion of many sports in North America over the past 20 years including Soccer, Rugby, Cricket and Pickleball. I believe Padel is the next sport to erupt."

Emmy award winning TV producer and anchor, Harry Cicma, will advise the PPL on broadcasting. Mr. Cicma added: "The PPL will bring an innovative and thrilling element to a national TV audience."

For media inquiries, or for those interested in being part of the inaugural year of the PPL please contact Laura Shatka at [email protected] or via phone at 647-477-4170.

www.propadelleague.com

