Valvoline™ Global Operations launches 5th annual Mechanics Month campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Valvoline Global, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, launches its 5th annual Mechanics Month in March, a campaign to support and celebrate the value of mechanics around the world.

This year, Mechanics Month will be centered around the theme Mechanics Make the World Better, spotlighting the global impact of mechanics across independent workshops, dealerships, and car modifiers in numerous countries worldwide. These industry specialists will be celebrated with advertising and social media spotlights. In addition, throughout various regions around the world, scholarships and apprenticeships will be awarded.

As the Official Lubricant Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, Valvoline will collaborate with the AMF1 team to heighten appreciation for mechanics and enhance consumer awareness of the Valvoline brand through activation and content creation. Part of this will include showcasing the mastery and craftsmanship of mechanics working on Grand Prix practice tracks around the world – highlighting how mechanics not only make the world better but also make it faster.

"Valvoline Global is excited to celebrate our fifth Mechanics Month, where we honor mechanics worldwide," said Laura Wright, Director of Global Brand Equity. "Our trusted mechanics play a pivotal role in our journeys. They ensure our travels aren't limited to just getting from one place to another; rather they open us up to exploring boundless horizons and creating memorable adventures far and wide."

This first-of-its-kind program has gained significant traction since Valvoline launched its Mechanics Month initiative in 2020. Participation has grown from 15 countries to more than 62.

"This campaign celebrates what mechanics provide to people everywhere — an opportunity to enjoy all the world has to offer. Because mechanics don't just make driving better, they make our world smarter, safer -- better," said Wright. " As we embrace the chance to show that appreciation again this year, we ask that everyone extend gratitude to mechanics worldwide, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to maintaining and caring for our vehicles."

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline Global Operations

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations

For further information: Abby Malik, +1 (606)-923-8864, [email protected]