Valtech Announces the Acquisition of Radon Creative

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- The acquisition of renowned creative agency Radon Creative highlights Valtech's global position as an end-to-end strategic partner for business transformation. By boosting its creative offering and marketing services globally, Valtech is now even better equipped to deliver best-in-class solutions that combine technology, data and creativity to take brand experiences to a new level.

As customer behaviour continues to drive change in most industries, the addition of Radon Creative enhances Valtech's ability to transform the full customer experience. With expertise across creative disciplines including brand strategy, film production, design, animation and media, Radon Creative's award-winning experience delivers innovative communication and branding that has the power to delight and elicit emotion at every stage of the customer journey. That's why international brands like Electrolux, Essity, Husqvarna, Carlsberg, Ericsson, Interflora and Klarna have chosen Radon Creative as their key creative partner.

Embracing Radon Creative into the Valtech group opens new creative possibilities for clients and reinforces Valtech's global presence as a holistic business transformation partner for leading brands and enterprises.

"At Valtech, we focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences for our clients across all touchpoints and recognize the vital importance of offering creative strategy across all our engagements. With Radon Creative, we are strengthening our creative edge and elevating our customer experience offering even further. While we might have different histories, we share a great deal in terms of approach and values, and I look forward to our future successes," says Olivier Padiou, Group Chief Operating Officer at Valtech.

"We have always strived to create holistic brand experiences and until now we have been able to deliver on one side of that coin. The merger with Valtech enables us to broaden our creative universe by combining our cutting-edge expertise in creative communication with the business-focused digital experiences where Valtech is best in class and operates at an entirely different scale globally," says Sofia Kocken, CEO at Radon Creative.

Press contact - Radon Creative

Frida Lind, PR Director

+46(0)73 543 25 25

[email protected]

Press contact - Valtech

Joacim Jeppesen, Chief Growth Officer

+45(0)81 40 40 42

[email protected]

ABOUT RADON CREATIVE

Radon Creative, founded in 2006, is a Hybrid Creative Agency with a full-service offering covering all creative disciplines from brand strategy, film production and design, to animation and media. Our client list includes Klarna, Electrolux, Husqvarna, Carlsberg, Ericsson, RFSU, Interflora, Karma, Apohem, Yale and Essity.

Radon Creative is a powerhouse of extraordinary creative talent, winning multiple industry awards including Eurobest, Sabre Awards and Guldägget. We put strategy, creative, craft and media together in one room, fighting it out to make people think, feel and do things differently. We use our creative power to help brands and businesses grow and take a lot of pride in the way our projects look, feel and sound. Hosting all talent in-house enables us to keep and perfect a creative vision, from first pitch to final artwork.

For more information, visit houseofradon.com/creative.

ABOUT VALTECH

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touchpoints while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

We are a network of more than 3,500 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with offices in 17 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States)

While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services include strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

For more information, visit valtech.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

More about Valtech

More about Radon Creative

SOURCE Valtech