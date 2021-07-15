Valsoft in the list of Best Workplaces™ in Quebec 2021

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - We are honored to be recognized by Great Place to Work Canada as one of the best Workplaces in Quebec for 2021.

Founded by entrepreneurs, Valsoft is one of the fastest growing companies in the software investment sector. We acquire vertical market software businesses under our umbrella and turn them into industry leaders. The experience we have allows us to build business by deploying efficiency, entrepreneurship, and independent thinking. This has proven to be a successful model.

We follow the same philosophy when nurturing our young team, by welcoming recent graduates, newcomers, and people with a passion for their work. Trusting in their own capabilities and encouraging them to become more independent and providing them with coaching and opportunities. Forging the beginning of continued growth and recognition. We firmly believe that entrepreneurship and working with passionate people are essential to success.

Valsoft's Montreal headquarters offers employees a culture of excellence that allows them to thrive in a dynamic work environment with people from all over the world and different backgrounds. Every day, we will strive to create an inclusive atmosphere that fosters collaboration, leadership, and opportunities for everyone.

It is the people who are ultimately the heart of our organization. Their success is what makes our companies successful.

Our gratitude goes out to everyone at Valsoft, whose excellent, hard work, and dedication resulted in this recognition. We appreciate the tenacity required to build a business and prioritize the wellness of the company, its customers, and employees over short-term objectives.

Build your career at Valsoft.

Working at our Montreal headquarters allows employees to thrive in a culture of excellence. We are a culture of high performers and teamwork. We celebrate our milestones, and we are proud of them. Dream big. Build your career at Valsoft.

Valsoft has grown rapidly, now managing a diverse portfolio of companies across several industries. As our portfolio grows, we all grow as one.

Discover here the Career opportunities at Valsoft.

