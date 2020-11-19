Valsoft Enters the Animal Health Space with the Acquisition of Asteris

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses is pleased to announce – as of August 7, 2020 – the successful acquisition of Asteris, provider of Keystone Software Suite, a leading diagnostic imaging and teleconsultation platforms for the veterinary vertical.

Asteris was co-founded in 2004 in Monument, Colorado by Jason Otis who also co-developed and patented the breakthrough diagnostic image transfer technique which became the core of what is now Asteris. Asteris' goal is to help veterinarians make sound medical decisions with ease, clarity, and confidence.

Jason and Angela Otis, and the entire Asteris team are extremely proud of the company they have built, and are optimistic of the company's future. Jason Otis stated, "I have an enormous confidence that Valsoft is the right home for Asteris and that our customers and employees will continue to have a bright future."

"I am ecstatic about this acquisition. The Asteris team is among the highest quality from those we've encountered and their product is a leader in the space. We hope to continue Asteris' strong organic growth and continue to growth through acquisitions and partnerships," said Valsoft CEO, Sam Youssef.

As Asteris continues to develop solutions to veterinary care challenges, input will continue to be sought from those who face those challenges everyday: veterinarians, technicians, and end-users who are the basis of Asteris' success over the years.

The Asteris team will remain US-based and Jason Otis will remain on board to ensure a seamless transition and help drive the product and company forward.

About Asteris

Asteris delivers the Keystone Software Suite, an industry-leading Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) which allows veterinarians to store, transfer, retrieve, and view digital images easily and efficiently. Their digital image management solution provides real-time access to vital information, while streamlining veterinary practice workflow, simplifying the radiology consultation process, and ensuring that all data is secure and accessible from any location.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by Giancarlo Ruscio, Senior Legal Counsel and David Felicissimo, General Counsel. Asteris was advised by Shane Seelig of PEAK Technology Partners, and represented by Cooley, LLP.

For more information, please visit www.asteris.com and www.valsoftcorp.com.

