Valley Metro (Phoenix, AZ) awards MCI a five (5) year contract for up to 50 next-generation MCI D45 CRT LE and D45 CRT Commuter Rapid Transit Coaches

The contract begins with an initial order for four (4) MCI D45 CRT LE coaches, scheduled for delivery in summer 2020. The procurement is part of Valley Metro's strategic plan to improve the level of service and passenger comfort on its commuter express highway routes connecting Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and surrounding communities.

ADA and Buy America compliant and Altoona tested, MCI's next-generation Commuter Coach has a patented low-entry vestibule featuring an automated retractable ramp that delivers significantly shorter dwell times and a more efficient boarding process for all passengers.

In addition to plenty of horsepower for hills and highways, transit agencies appreciate the shorter turning radius of MCI D45 CRT LE, providing improved navigation around city streets. The new model, which went into production in 2019, also offers enhanced interior illumination and brighter LED headlights to enhance visibility. A wider front door with an ergonomic spiral entryway also features enhanced illumination on the stairwell.

While Valley Metro has operated heavy-duty transit buses by MCI's sister company (New Flyer) on its regional routes, this order represents Valley Metro's first purchase of MCI commuter coaches.

"We are extremely honored to have an opportunity to support Valley Metro," said Tom Wagner, MCI Vice President Public Sector. "When designing this coach, MCI consulted with leading advocacy groups, including the National Council on Independent Living, that evaluated numerous concepts and the final prototype design. Their participation guided the coach design, creating a versatile, comfortable and more accessible Commuter Coach for systems like Valley Transit." MCI also plans other variants of the new model to succeed the industry's historically all-time bestseller known for its workhorse reliability.

"We are excited to introduce a style of commuter bus that will enhance the overall experience for our express riders," said Scott Wisner, Bus Services Delivery Manager, Valley Metro. "In addition to enhanced comfort and safety amenities, the area designated for mobility devices will help riders more easily board and exit the bus."

Valley Metro is the regional public transportation agency that provides coordinated, multimodal transit options to the residents and visitors of greater Phoenix, with 50 million passenger trips on its buses in fiscal year 2019. It coordinates with 19 member agencies to plan, construct and operate regional bus, light rail and alternative transportation programs for riders of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities in the metro area.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About MCI

Motor Coach Industries (MCI) is North America's public and private market motor coach leader, building the J4500 (the industry best-seller for 13 consecutive years), the all-new 35-foot J3500 model, and the workhorse D-Series including the breakthrough ADA-accessible MCI D45 CRT LE Commuter Coach offering lower dwell times. MCI will add battery-electric propulsion in 2020. With nearly 30,000 MCI coaches on the road, MCI also provides maintenance, repair, 24-hour roadside assistance, parts supply through NFI Parts, and technician training through the industry's only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited MCI Academy. Further information is available at www.mcicoach.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and coaches and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses and coaches, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

