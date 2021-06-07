Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll Helps Construction Companies Increase Efficiency & Profitability

Vancouver Bookkeeping and Payroll Firm Saves Construction Companies Funds By Integrating Modern Bookkeeping Technology Tweet this

Cloud bookkeeping allows construction companies to set up automated workflows, access their finances anywhere and always have access to up to date data. Having constant access to relevant accurate financial information allows companies to make well-timed informed decisions to cut costs or redirect/reinvest funds into different aspects of their business that generate more ROI and growth.

Cloud integrations and outsourcing of bookkeeping and payroll to Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll also reduces the cost of having an in house accounting team. This means that construction companies can in turn reinvest that saved money into other departments such as sales, customer services, customer retention in order to scale their business and maximize their ROI. This allows companies to cut costs internally without sacrificing the quality of their bookkeeping.

Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll has helped construction companies maintain their general ledger for each project and generate daily reports to remain profitable by monitoring various factors such as costs of travel time, rental and delivery fees of equipment, purchasing costs of materials specific to each individual project, the costs of clearing all materials from their job sites upon completion etc, by integrating construction-specific project management, estimating and scheduling softwares/apps with top cloud-based accounting softwares.

For one of Valley Business Centre's construction clients, Lions Gate Excavation (LGE) based in Vancouver, cloud integration and streamlining their workflow had a profound impact on their bottom line. At the time LGE was running multiple projects in various locations throughout metro Vancouver and was looking to improve their bottom line by becoming more efficient in their operating processes as well as accounting processes. Valley Business Centre completed the migration from a desktop-based accounting to cloud-based accounting, along with the integration of other cloud-based applications which allowed the client to automate their collection and management of documents process. Once the client became paperless, they immediately started to see the benefits from reduced clutter at their office, better security of their data as well as cost reduction from associated costs of printing and postage & fast access to information. Their digitally stored documents were now secured and were able to retrieve them with just a click of a button whenever they needed them. In addition, collaboration with business advisors, accountants, and financial providers became easier, since they were now able to get the inputs and advice sooner to speed up the decision-making process. Overall by embarking in a digital transformation the client set up the foundation for better scalability of their business to ultimately drive their business forward.

Valley Business Centre - Bookkeeping & Payroll has been proudly serving the communities of Vancouver, Whistler, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, White Rock, Richmond and Delta for over 30 years. By taking a holistic approach to analyzing a client's business the firm has helped its clients streamline their accounting and bookkeeping processes in conjunction with their business operations. By doing this, business owners working with Valley Business Centre achieved higher levels of efficiency and automation, which in turn led to reduced costs, increased profits and better scalability of their businesses.

https://whistlervalleybusiness.com/

SOURCE Valley Business Centre

For further information: Valley Business Centre, 604 938 8095, [email protected]