Validere Launches EDGE Connect to provide oil and gas buyers and sellers with greater optionality, discoverability and increased profit opportunities

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Validere , a leading data intelligence platform for oil and gas product quality, announced the launch of EDGE Connect. EDGE Connect enables buyers and sellers to securely connect with counterparties outside of their network and discover higher arbitrage opportunities.

Sellers can receive higher netbacks and exclusive access to buyers outside their network

Buyers can source barrels of high interest outside of their periphery

"Crude oil and condensate are highly variable, and useful information around factors such as price, transportation and quality equalization are not easily attainable, making it difficult to determine where to best move barrels." says Tarun Ajwani, VP of Validere EDGE. "Using predictive machine learning and a vast data set, the platform provides critical intelligence to guide win-win connections that benefit all participants." Ajwani added.

The EDGE Connect product release comes on the heels of Validere being recognized by Alberta Innovates for its impact on environmental waste reduction and contribution to Alberta's high-tech job market and resource industry global competitiveness by transforming how products are moved and distributed.

"We're proud to help the industry inform optimal product flow and marketing decisions through Validere EDGE, which in turn drives margins and reduces environmental waste" says Nouman Ahmad, company co-founder and CEO.

To learn more about Validere EDGE Connect or be invited to the platform, please visit validere.com/contact-edge or contact [email protected]

About Validere

The first and only software that provides real-time visibility into the true composition (quality) of oil and gas, Validere's insights and team of experts enable industry participants to identify operational efficiencies and the highest-margin marketing and supply decisions. Validere is transforming the world's largest supply chain by making critical product quality data available, accessible, and actionable. Over 50 of North America's leading energy companies rely on Validere's insights to enhance operational and trading margins and reduce waste and emissions. The company has offices in Houston, Calgary, and Toronto.

SOURCE Validere Technologies Inc.

For further information: Nick Reid, [email protected]

