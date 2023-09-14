Validation Institute Confirms Advanta Health's Industry-Leading Member Engagement with Outcomes Validation

Advanta Health's ActiveFit® platform incentivizes wellness in the workplace and its impact on member engagement is best in class according to Validation Institute

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. ( www.advantahealth.com ), a leading health technology company that helps plans and plan sponsors improve the physical and mental wellbeing of their employees, members, and customers, announced today that it has obtained an Outcomes Validation from Validation Institute, an independent and objective third-party organization dedicated to improving the quality and cost of healthcare. With buyers and decision-makers looking for proven, effective, and affordable wellness offerings for their people and organizations, Advanta's ActiveFit® suite of solutions has been proven to drive industry-leading member engagement within health and wellness.

"We are proud to receive this stamp of approval from Validation Institute," said Courtenay Higgins, President, and Co-Founder of Advanta Health. "We have built a leading wellness platform that is flexible enough to serve organizations of all sizes and deliver the highest levels of engagement through incentivizing activity and wellness. Our goal with Active Fit® is to empower our partners to provide personalized, effective health and wellness that meet their members where they are on their own health journeys."

"There are a lot of digital health platforms that promise to drive positive health outcomes for employees and employers, and Advanta has built an industry-leading wellness incentivization platform with ActiveFit," said Validation Institute CEO & President Benny DiCecca. "The engagement numbers they are driving are not to be ignored. We are pleased to stand behind this validation with a $25,000 Financial Credibility Guarantee."

Key findings certified by the Validation Institute include:

Advanta has the highest ratio of active users to enrolled users in the industry. For the full year of 2022, 65% of all enrolled users completed at least one activity.

Advanta has the highest number of interactions (181) per active user in the industry.

"Courtenay and the Advanta Health team are approaching activity and wellness incentivization the right way, by building something that actually works for the general population and all types of employer groups," said Al Lewis, Validation Institute Senior Advisor and Co-Founder. "The majority of digital health technologies talk about what they can do, and it is great to see companies like Advanta going the extra mile to validate the important engagement outcomes they are driving."

Advanta Health streamlines health and wellness incentivization for today's busy HR managers and wellness leaders, with valuable data and products that drive engagement in healthy activities. In addition to supporting 3,000+ employer groups, Advanta is one of only six vendors pre-approved by Sourcewell, the leading Government Cooperative Purchasing Organization in North America, to provide access to wellness incentive and engagement solutions to its 55,000+ member organizations.

Visit www.advantahealth.com to learn more about Advanta's flexible, affordable and inclusive ActiveFit® wellness programs for your organization.

About Advanta Health Solutions:

Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. is a health technology company bringing agility and flexibility to the wellness incentive industry. Its ActiveFit® programs incentivize physical and mental fitness activities to increase worker productivity, support mental wellbeing, and reduce absenteeism and rising healthcare costs. Interested in learning more about launching a comprehensive and affordable wellness program for your organization? Visit www.advantahealth.com to learn more.

About Validation Institute:

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Needham, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. www.ValidationInstitute.com

