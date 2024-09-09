VALEO PHARMA TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will report its financial results and highlights for the third quarter ended July 31, 2024 on Thursday September 12, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results and highlights on Friday September 13, 2024, at 8.30am (ET).

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3AMa8aE to receive an instant automated call back. You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. (Traditional conference call instructions here):

Conference ID: 68810#



Date: Friday September 13, 2024



Time: 8:30am ET



Dial-in numbers: 1-888-510-2154 or 1-437-900-0527



Audio replay numbers: 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450



Replay code: 68810 #



A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via: https://app.webinar.net/yVn5GpN1pM9

About Valeo Pharma Inc.

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, the availability of additional funding, common risks for pharmaceutical products, including product liability claims, insurance and recalls, registration risks in certain jurisdictions, the inability to implement Valeo's strategy to grow the business, dependence on key management personnel and executives, competition, currency fluctuations and the risks, uncertainties and other factors contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Valeo's annual information form dated January 29, 2024, a copy of which is available on Valeo's Sedar+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect Valeo's business, or if Valeo's estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Valeo undertakes no obligation to update publicly, or otherwise revise, any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If Valeo does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma inc.

For more information: Al Moghaddam, CEO, 949-772-6735, [email protected] or Pascal Tougas, Chief Financial Officer, 514-693-8854, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-693-8847, [email protected]