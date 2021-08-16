Valeo Pharma Reports on Launch of New Corporate Structure

Sales team expands to 65 bringing total employees to 95

National sales structure now actively deployed in support of Enerzair ® Breezhaler ® and Atectura ® Breezhaler ®

Head office and warehouse facility expanded to support sales growth

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed implementation of its new corporate structure and launched full commercial activities in support of Enerzair Breezhaler triple therapy and Atectura Breezhaler dual therapy, two new asthma medications.

The Company is now structured into 2 business units, Respiratory and Specialty Products, led by industry veterans Howard Wiseman and Jean-Charles Leathead respectively. With the completion of a full national sales structure for each business unit, Valeo's sales team has expanded to 65 professionals out of a total of 95 full time employees. The Company has also recently expanded its head office and warehouse capacity to support its recent product launches.

"Our Respiratory business unit has deployed full commercial coverage across Canada and we are actively engaging with healthcare professionals in support of Enerzair and Atectura", said Steve Saviuk, CEO. "Our recently completed medical team, headed by Nelly Komari, provides us with strong capabilties for our expanding portfolio of innovative drugs. Redesca®, Enerzair and Atectura are important launches for us and we expect these three products to lead our sales growth. Launched in April, Redesca has quickly become our fastest growing product line and we continue to believe that it will achieve peak revenues of $30M annually".

Commenting on the new corporate structure implementation completion, Frederic Fasano, Valeo's President and Chief Operating Officer said, "We are very pleased to have been able to complete the implementation of our new corporate structure and commercially launch three transformative products in such a short period of time. This testifies to the quality of our people in place and of those recently recruited. The successful integration of our dedicated sales teams with the related supportive head office functions will create significant operating leverage over the coming years as we continue to add strategic assets to each business unit and take full advantage of our new corporate structure and commercial platform".

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected]; Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-261-4735, [email protected]

