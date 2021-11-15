Valeo Pharma Obtains Public Reimbursement for Redesca™ and Redesca Hp™ in Quebec

Public reimbursement coverage reaches 9 Provinces in Canada

Canadian private health plan coverage now exceeding 90%

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has successfully entered into a Product Listing Agreement ("PLA") with Quebec Minister of Health, for the listing and public reimbursement of Redesca and Redesca HP, its low molecular weight heparin ("LMWH") biosimilar for the prevention and treatment of thromboembolic disorders, on the Quebec RAMQ list of medications, effective November 10, 2021.

"We are very pleased to report that we now have secured public reimbursement coverage for Redesca in 9 provinces across the country," said Frederic Fasano, Valeo's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Biosimilars usage is rapidly growing throughout Canada and contributing to significant savings to provincial healthcare plans. With more than 8 years of proven in-market safety data internationally and a robust supply chain ensuring product availability, we expect Redesca to continue playing a major role in the achievement of our growth objectives".

As previously disclosed, Redesca and Redesca HP are also currently listed for reimbursement under private payer health plans which currently represent more than 90% of privately covered lives accross Canada.

About Redesca™, Redesca HP™

Redesca is a low molecular weight heparin biosimilar. LMWHs are injectable anticoagulant drugs used primarily to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Redesca has more than 8 years of proven in-market safety internationally. and more than 150 million patient days treated in Europe alone.

About Valeo Pharma

About Valeo Pharma Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

