Valeo Pharma Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Steve Saviuk, Chief Executive Officer, Frederic Fasano, President and Chief Operating Officer, Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Valeo Pharma Inc. ("Valeo" or the "Company") (TSX: VPH) and their team joined Daniel Lubienietzky, Manager, Life Sciences, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.