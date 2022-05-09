Valeo Pharma Inc. Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 09, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Steve Saviuk, Chief Executive Officer, Frederic Fasano, President and Chief Operating Officer, Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Valeo Pharma Inc. ("Valeo" or the "Company") (TSX: VPH) and their team joined Daniel Lubienietzky, Manager, Life Sciences, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Valeo Pharma Inc. to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:VPH)
TMX Group welcomes Valeo Pharma Inc. to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:VPH)

Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada, with a focus on respirology, neurodegenerative diseases, oncology and other specialty products.

Date:   Monday, May 9, 2022 
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am 
Place:  120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Saviuk, CEO, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Toronto Stock Exchange