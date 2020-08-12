Valeo Pharma Commences Yondelis® Commercialization in Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has commenced commercializing Yondelis® in Canada following the recently received Notice of Compliance from Health Canada authorizing the transfer of the commercial rights of Yondelis® to Valeo. Yondelis® (trabectedin) is a novel marine-derived antitumor agent manufactured by PharmaMar S.A., based in Madrid, Spain.

"Yondelis® is a recognized global standard of care in the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, our goal is to expand awareness of its benefits and availability across Canada", said Steve Saviuk, President and CEO. " The commercialization of Yondelis® is the second of four products we plan on launching this summer. These launches, as well as the anticipated early fall approval of Redesca, underline our commitment to provide Canadian health care professionals and patients with important therapeutics".

About Yondelis®

Yondelis® (trabectedin) is a novel, synthetically produced antitumor agent originally isolated from Ecteinascidia turbinata, a type of sea squirt. Yondelis® exerts its anticancer effects primarily by inhibiting active transcription, a type of gene expression on which proliferating cancer cells are particularly dependent. Yondelis® is currently approved, in Canada, for the treatment of patients with metastatic liposarcoma or leiomyosarcoma after failure of prior anthracycline and ifosfamide chemotherapy. Yondelis® is also approved, in combination with Caelyx, for second line treatment of patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada. With a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products, Valeo Pharma has a growing portfolio of innovative products and the full infrastructure to properly manage these products through all stages of commercialization. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has all capabilities internally to register and market health care solutions for Canadian patients. For more information, please visit http://www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

