Valeo Pharma Applies for Listing on the U.S. OTCQB Market

MONTREAL, July 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed and filed its application to list the Company's Class A shares ("Shares") on the OTCQB market in the United States.

The listing of the Company's Shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the OTCQB and any other regulatory requirements. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the CSE under the symbol "VPH".

"With growing U.S. investor interest in Valeo, we feel that the application to list our Shares on the OTCQB at this time is a positive step forward towards providing both U.S. institutional and retail investors with a readily accessable trading platform for our securities," said Steve Saviuk, President and CEO of Valeo Pharma.

Furthermore, the Company granted 200,000 Share options with an exercise price of $1.50 per Share, expiring October 31, 2020, as compensation to a nonrelated consultant providing media services.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma inc.

For further information: Valeo Pharma: Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, 514 693-8830, [email protected]; Frederic Dumais, Director Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.valeopharma.com

