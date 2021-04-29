Valeo Pharma Announces Voting Results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held via audio webcast on April 28, 2021. A total of 34,440,511 common shares were voted, representing 52.57% of the votes attached to the issued and outstanding common shares of Valeo.

Election of Directors

The seven (7) nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:

Name of Nominee For Withheld / Abstain

Votes % Votes % Steve Saviuk 34,402,367 99.99 3,200 0.01 Richard MacKay 34,402,367 99.99 3,200 0.01 Vincent Hogue 34,392,342 99.96 13,225 0.04 Michael Wells 34,392,267 99.96 13,300 0.04 Maureen Brennan 34,392,267 99.96 13,300 0.04 Michel Trudeau 34,402,367 99.99 3,200 0.01 Frederic Fasano 34,377,267 99.92 28,300 0.08

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:

Appointment of Auditors For Withheld / Abstain

Votes % Votes % PricewaterhouseCoopers 34,437,311 99.99 3,200 0.01

Equity Incentive Plan

The Equity Incentive Plan, as more particularly described in the Circular was approved. The purpose of this Plan is to allow for certain discretionary bonuses and similar awards as an incentive and reward for selected Eligible Participants related to the achievement of long-term financial and strategic objectives of the Corporation and the resulting increases in shareholder value. This Plan is intended to promote a greater alignment of interests between the shareholders of the Corporation and the selected Eligible Persons by providing an opportunity to acquire Shares as long-term investments and proprietary interests in the Corporation. The results of the vote were as follows:

Approval of Equity

Incentive Plan For Against

Votes % Votes %

12,947,437 99 130,969 1

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory diseases, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma Inc.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, Chief Executive Officer, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

