VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

MONTREAL, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced the results of the proposals submitted to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The results of the vote for those elected as directors are as follows:

Nominees Votes For Votes Against

Number of

Shares % Number of

Shares % Steve Saviuk 30,736,915 97.28 859,400 2.72 Richard MacKay 30,737,015 97.28 859,300 2.72 Marc Léger 30,737,015 97.28 859,300 2.72 Maureen Brennan 31,423,715 99.45 172,600 0.55 Michel Trudeau 31,417,005 99.43 179,310 0.57 Stuart W. Fowler 31,448,115 99.53 148,200 0.47

Apppointment of the auditor

The results of the vote for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor for Valeo are as follows:



Votes For Votes Against

Number of

Shares % Number of

Shares %

31,694,761 100 0 0.00

Appointments

Following the Meeting, the following appointments were made by the newly elected board of directors of Valeo (the "Board"):

Chairman of the Board: Richard D. MacKay

Audit Committee Chairman: Michel Trudeau

Audit Committee Members: Marc Léger, Stuart Fowler

Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee Chairman: Marc Léger

Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee Members: Maureen C. Brennan and Steve Saviuk

In addition, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart W. Fowler as director of the Company. The Board also announced the departure of Messrs. Vincent P. Hogue and Frederic Fasano as directors of the Company.

"I am pleased to welcome Stuart to our Board of Directors. Stuart is a well known senior executive in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry having been President and General Manager of Alcon Canada and President and General Manager of Allergan Canada. We look forward to his strategic insight and guidance in both the field of ophthalmology and the broader pharmaceutical industry ", said Steve Saviuk, Valeo's Chief Executive Officer. "We would also like to extend our most sincere thanks to our outgoing Board members, Vincent Hogue and Frederic Fasano for their contributions and invaluable service over the years. We appreciate the time, knowledge and expertise they both have provided the Company and wish them the very best".

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a fast growing Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-261-4735, [email protected]