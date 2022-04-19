VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES LISTING OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES ON TSX

MONTREAL, April 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the 12% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures (the "Debentures") issued pursuant to the $15.0 million bought deal private placement closed on December 9, 2021, have been approved for listing on the TSX under the symbol "VPH.DB" and will begin trading on Tuesday April 19, 2022.

The Debentures have a maturity date of December 31, 2024 (the "Maturity Date"), and accrue interest at the rate of 12% per annum payable quartertly. At the holders' option, the Debentures may be converted into Class A shares of the Company at any time and from time to time, up to the Maturity Date, at a conversion price of $1.15 per Class A share.

For additional details regarding the Debentures, please refer to the Debenture Indenture dated December 9, 2021, which is available at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, 514-693-8854, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]