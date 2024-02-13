VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced that Messrs. Robert Raich and Charles Bisaillon have joined the Company's Board of Directors and that Messrs. Michel Trudeau, Stuart Fowler, Didier Leconte and Ms. Tamara Close have all resigned from its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Robert and Charles to the Valeo Board of Directors. They both bring many years of entrepreneurial spirit and experience, and we look forward to benefit from their valuable insight and perspective", said Richard MacKay, Chairman. "We would also like to thank Michel, Stuart, Didier and Tamara for their contribution and guidance to our Board of Directors".

More about Robert Raich

Prior to establishing RaichLegal Inc, Robert Raich was a senior partner at Spiegel Sohmer Inc., a Montreal firm specializing in taxation law, where he served as managing partner for over 25 years.

His areas of expertise include taxation advice for real estate transactions, advice to both purchasers and vendors in acquisitions and sales of businesses, corporate reorganizations, venture capital financing and charitable planning.

Mr. Raich graduated from McGill University and was called to the Barreau du Quebec in 1976. He has been recognized on several occasions as one of the Best Lawyers in Canada in the fields of Taxation law and Law of Estates and Trusts in Canada and has been a frequent guest lecturer at McGill University Faculty of Law and tax conferences.

More about Charles Bisaillon

Charles Bisaillon is an entrepreneurial-minded leader who loves rapidly scaling organizations in both wholesale & direct-to-consumer channels. Charles is currently President and owner of Airtek Ltée, a leading Canadian manufacturing company, established in Montreal Quebec since 1970. Charles is also the Chief Financial Officer Groupe J.B a residential, commercial & institutional construction company.

Mr. Bisaillon graduated from l'École des sciences de la gestion, UQAM. He is a chartered professional accountant of Canada (CPA Canada).

About Valeo Pharma Inc.

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

