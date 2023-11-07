VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MR. RICHARD LAJOIE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced that Mr. Richard Lajoie has joined the Company's Board of Directors and that Ms. Maureen C. Brennan has retired from its Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Richard to the Valeo Board of Directors. His extensive and diverse pharmaceutical industry experience brings valuable insight and perspective to our Board at an important time in the Company's growth and corporate development", said Richard MacKay, Chairman. "We would also like to thank Maureen for her 5 years of dedication, contribution and guidance to our Board of Directors during a period of transformational growth as Valeo developed into a leading Canadian pharmaceutical company".

More about Richard Lajoie

Richard Lajoie has been recognized over the last 24 years as an inspirational and creative leader with a strong capacity to build high performing teams.

Richard was President of Bausch Health, Canada from 2017 to 2021 before being promoted to President Ortho Dermatologics US based in New Jersey. He has led innovative business model transformations, many new launches and completed successful business development deals.

Prior to Bausch Health, Richard spent 12 years with Novartis Pharmaceuticals in roles of increasing responsibility (Sales, Marketing, Government Affairs and Medical) located in Montreal, Calgary and Copenhagen where he led Denmark, Norway and Iceland as General Manager for Novartis Oncology.

About Valeo Pharma Inc.

Valeo Pharma is a fast-growing Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected]; Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-261-4735, [email protected]