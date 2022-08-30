VALEO PHARMA ADDS PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY VETERAN KYLE STEIGER TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

Kyle Steiger appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer



Jean-François Fournier appointed new Business Unit Head - Ophthalmology

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kyle Steiger to the role of Senior Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO").

Mr. Steiger is a pharmaceutical industry veteran whose diverse work experience includes specialty pharma, biologics, primary care, medical devices, OTC, health policy and market access. He spent nearly 20 years at Novartis Canada in various executive positions including Franchise Head Hematology, Vice-President Primary Care and most recently Vice-President Ophthalmology.

"I am very pleased to welcome Kyle to our management team. He has extensive experience in our core therapeutic areas of focus, Respiratory and Ophthalmology, and his integrity, passion and entrepreneurial spirit are a great fit with Valeo's culture", said Steve Saviuk, CEO. "The recent addition of Ophthalmic therapies XIIDRA® and SIMBRINZA®, as well as ALLERJECT® for severe allergic reactions, doubles our existing revenue base. Within our broad product portfolio, we now have six drugs expected to produce significant revenue growth across three therapeutic business units, Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty. Creating the new position of CCO allows us to streamline and focus our commercial strategy and activities."

"Valeo has all the right components in place to become one of the leading Canadian pharmaceutical companies. We have the right set of innovative products, the right team of people and appropriate corporate structure to deliver on our ambitious corporate objectives. I am thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time and look forward to help accelerating our growth, profitability, and industry leadership ambitions", said Kyle Steiger, Valeo's new Chief Commercial Officer.

Valeo also announced that Mr. Jean-François Fournier has joined as its new Business Unit Head – Ophthalmology. Prior to joining Valeo, Jean-François served as Commercial Director – Marketing & Sales at Novartis Canada.

"Jean-Francois has a strong background in Ophthalmology and an in-depth knowledge of both XIIDRA® and SIMBRINZA®. We are pleased to have him assume the leadership of our new Ophthalmology business unit," continued Mr. Saviuk.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a fast growing pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected]; Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]