Valentine's Day Seat Sale! Air New Zealand announces Valentine's Day sale that Canadians are sure to fall in love with
Feb 12, 2020, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Love is in the air! Air New Zealand is helping your love take flight this Valentine's Day with a special seat sale across its premium cabins for you and your special someone. Fly the coop with your partner for 25% off on round-trip tickets anytime from February 12 until October and create memories to last a lifetime.
Market
- Canada to Australia and Cook Islands
Sale period
- Feb. 12- Feb. 14
- Sale live at 12:00 a.m. EST
Travel period
- Outbound: Feb.15- Oct. 15, 2020
- Inbound: by Oct. 24, 2020
Offer
- Book tickets for party of two adults: 25% off all round-trip Premium Economy and Business Premier fares
Promo Code: V25
Book here
About Air New Zealand: Air New Zealand offers the best in non-stop service to New Zealand from Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Honolulu and Houston. Beginning in October of this year, the airline will also offer a non-stop service from New York direct to Auckland. With menus prepared by internationally renowned chefs, wine selected by Masters of Wine, true lie-flat beds in Business Premier, spacious luxury leather Premium Economy seating and the award-winning Economy Skycouch™, it's easy to see why the kiwi carrier believes it's a better way to fly.
Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.
SOURCE Air New Zealand
