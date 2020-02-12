Valentine's Day Seat Sale! Air New Zealand announces Valentine's Day sale that Canadians are sure to fall in love with

Canada to Australia and Cook Islands

Sale period

Feb. 12- Feb. 14

Sale live at 12:00 a.m. EST

Travel period

Outbound: Feb.15- Oct. 15, 2020

Inbound: by Oct. 24, 2020

Offer

Book tickets for party of two adults: 25% off all round-trip Premium Economy and Business Premier fares

Promo Code: V25

Book here

