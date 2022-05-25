Valentine Gold Project -- Public Comments Invited on the draft Environmental Assessment Report and potential conditions

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Valentine Gold Project, an open-pit gold mine located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80169). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format, or schedule an online meeting, can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until June 24, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous engagement opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

What is the proposed project?

Marathon Gold Corporation is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning, and reclamation of an open-pit gold mine located at Valentine Lake, approximately 60 kilometres southwest of Millertown in Newfoundland and Labrador. As proposed, the Valentine Gold Project would include two open pits, disposal piles, crushing and stockpiling areas, site infrastructure, a tailings management facility, and mine site haul and access roads. Production capacity is estimated at 10,960 tonnes of ore per day, with an operation life of 13 years.

