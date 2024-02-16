What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Valentine Gold Project, an open-pit gold mine located at Valentine Lake, southwest of Millertown in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Why is the Agency holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2022, it became subject to legally-binding conditions Marathon Gold Corporation (the proponent) must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising the Agency of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects.

In April 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change issued an amended decision statement for the project. Since then, the proponent submitted information to the Agency regarding further proposed project changes. The proponent wishes to extract ore from a third open-pit and include associated infrastructure that was not part of the original project design. The changes include a new waste rock pile and topsoil stockpiles, additional sedimentation ponds, relocation of the explosives storage facility, changes to water treatment technology, and other modifications to accommodate the additional open-pit. These changes will not lead to an increase in the mine output.

How can I participate?

The Agency invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the analysis of these changes , which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement, and provide feedback. Please note this comment period is strictly on the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until March 18, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80168). The Agency's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Additional Information

In October 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change announced the Government of Canada's guidance on the interim administration of the Impact Assessment Act (the IAA), following the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Canada on the constitutionality of the IAA. The Valentine Gold Project completed the impact assessment process in 2022, and its Decision Statement remains in effect, including the requirement for the proponent to advise the Agency of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.