Valent Low-Carbon Technologies Announces $30 million Investment with Kensington Capital Partners and CFFI Ventures

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Valent Low-Carbon Technologies, a Canadian industrial technology development company focused on emerging renewable fuels and refinery process innovations, is pleased to announce an investment of $30 million from investors including the Kensington Private Equity Fund and CFFI Ventures.

In 2019, Valent was co-founded by Tim Haig and Karlis Vasarais to deliver a new hybrid business model of active hands-on development with financial co-investment to enable efficient scaling of capital-intense technological innovations in oil & gas. The innovative approach stemmed from their decade-long exposure to cleantech commercialization. Together, this management team has raised and overseen capital investments of $250 million across six Canadian clean technology companies, growing four companies from lab scale to commercial revenues and leading the other two to successful exits.

"Delivering low-carbon solutions to oil & gas requires a different mindset and a custom approach. We roll up our sleeves with our stakeholders and the inventors, provide access to relevant field deployment sites, and bring co-investment and off-take from strategic customers. It is this coalition cocktail that creates a springboard for accelerated commercial-scale technology deployment and near-term revenue potential." - Tim Haig, Valent's Chief Executive Officer.

"The Valent team's successes and breadth of experience in capital-intense innovations are first-class. They have created a model that is poised to overcome the challenges in low-carbon technology commercialization." – Stan Spavold, President of CFFI Ventures.

"Now more than ever, Canada needs innovative approaches and leading-edge technologies that balance Canada's need for responsible resource extraction and utilization while also meeting Canada's emissions reduction targets. We are excited to be a pioneering investor in Valent." – Tom Kennedy, Chairman and Managing Director, Kensington Capital Partners.

Valent is dedicated to catalyzing decarbonization prospects in conventional oil & gas and also delivering market-enabling solutions for renewable fuels. With initial operations in Alberta, Ontario, New York and the Maritimes, Valent represents a coast-to-coast coalition of fuels entrepreneurs, long-term investors and oil & gas stakeholders. Its focus areas include renewable jet/diesel fuel, hydrogen distribution, fuel desulphurization and related-enabling process technologies.

About CFFI Ventures

Founded in 2002, CFFI Ventures Inc. is a private family investment company controlled by John Risley with over $1 billion of actively managed equity investments in a diversified global portfolio of growth companies with interests spanning industries including food ingredient manufacturing, seafood harvesting and processing, renewable fuels, financial services, offshore services, technology and nutrition.

About Kensington Capital Partners

Kensington Capital Partners Limited is a leading independent Canadian investor in alternative assets. Founded in 1996, and with over $1.5 billion invested in private equity, venture capital, and alternative assets. Kensington's active management approach and relationship-based business has generated top quartile returns for investors. For more information, please visit https://www.kcpl.ca.

