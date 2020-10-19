MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ --

NOTICE OF AUTHORIZATION (CERTIFICATION) AND HEARING TO APPROVE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT WITH BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. (FORMERLY VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC.)

Read this notice carefully. A settlement may affect your legal rights.

THIS NOTICE IS TO certain investors in the common shares and notes of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., now known as Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Valeant").

There is a proposed settlement with Valeant for CAD$94 million, plus CAD $3 million for litigation disbursements and settlement administration expenses (the "Settlement"). The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims against all defendants, without any admission of liability by Valeant or any other defendant.

The Settlement may affect the rights of those who purchased Valeant's common shares or notes between February 27, 2012 to November 12, 2015.

An application to approve the Settlement will be heard on November 16, 2020 at 9:30 am via teleconference. If Class members wish to participate in the Approval Hearing, they can consult class counsel's website to obtain login information 48 hours before the Approval Hearing.

At the hearing the Superior Court of Québec will also address an application to approve Class Counsel fees of thirty percent (30%) of the Settlement Fund, plus tax, plus disbursements and tax, levies payable to the Fonds d'aide aux actions collectives, and a Plan of Allocation for the Settlement. For information about the lawsuit, your rights and how to exercise them, see the long-form notice and related documents available online at https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/valeant/, and http://faguyco.com/portfolio/valeant-class-action/.

This Short Form Notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Québec.

