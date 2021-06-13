Vale Disappointed that USW Local 6500 Bargaining Committee Recommends Rejection of Company's Second Offer

SUDBURY, ON, June 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Vale is disappointed that the Local 6500 bargaining committee is recommending rejection of a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement that was tabled on June 12th. The company was in active negotiations with Local 6500 when it was informed of this position. Vale's second offer addresses issues of concern that we heard from our employees, including wages, pensions and post-retiree benefits for new hires.

USW Local 6500 represents production and maintenance employees in Sudbury. The prior Collective Bargaining Agreement expired at midnight on May 31, 2021. The two sides resumed negotiations immediately after members voted to reject the Company's initial offer of a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, despite the unanimous endorsement of that deal by the Local 6500 bargaining committee.

USW Local 6200, representing production and maintenance employees in Port Colborne, voted to ratify the initial agreement.

"While it is disappointing that the union has chosen not to endorse the company's offer, our commitment to finding a path forward to a ratified deal has never wavered," said Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer, North Atlantic. "The Company and the Union negotiated in good faith over a period of months leading to an initial offer that we believed, based on those discussions, represented the needs of our employees. Our new offer addresses the identified gaps."

"We feel it is important to acknowledge the level of respect demonstrated to date by both bargaining teams as well as the peaceful behavior of our employees and Local 6500 members on the picket line. Our efforts at the table have focused on reaching a deal that benefits employees and the community while addressing challenges in the business. We feel our revised offer does that."

Vale's Ontario operations are in the middle of an intensive effort to turn around the business with a focus on improving the short-term life of the mines in Sudbury and positioning the business to attract much-needed investment in new sources of ore, said Otranto.

Vale's contingency plans remain in place to preserve the safety of employees and the integrity of the plants and mines during this dispute.

