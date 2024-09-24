Vale Base Metals announces laureates of circular mining innovation challenge

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Vale Base Metals is pleased to announce the laureates of the Pyrrhotite Resource Recovery Innovation Challenge, a competition aimed at enhancing the recovery of valuable metals and minerals contained in pyrrhotite.

The challenge invited researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs to propose novel technological solutions for processing low-grade pyrrhotite tailings, a residue remaining from the mineral processing of sulphide ore. After a thorough evaluation process, three outstanding solutions have been selected as laureates, who will each be awarded a prize of C$25,000.

"We are thrilled to recognize these innovative solutions that not only unlock value from waste but also contribute to sustainable mining practices," said Adam McMillan, Director of Research and Innovation for Vale Base Metals. "The ingenuity and dedication demonstrated by the laureates are truly inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the impact of their work on the future of mining."

The three laureates of the Pyrrhotite Resource Recovery Innovation Challenge are:



Columbia University

Dr. Behzad Vaziri

Dr. Behzad Vaziri and his team at Columbia University proposed a method to valorize pyrrhotite tailings, generating elemental sulphur and iron as products while producing a non-corrosive sulfate-based solution that doesn't require the use of a pressure vessel.

Innord Inc

Daniela Rossetto

Daniela Rossetto and her team at Innord Inc proposed a sustainable method to valorize pyrrhotite tailings, producing high-grade iron oxide, elemental sulphur, and nickel concentrate suitable for conventional processing.

Canadian Mineral Technology Inc

Peter Kondos

Peter Kondos and his team at Canadian Minerals Technology Inc proposed the PRO chloride process to transform pyrrhotite tailings into high-quality products, leveraging chloride hydrometallurgy for potential benefits.

This Pyrrhotite Resource Recovery Challenge underscores Vale Base Metals' dedication to advancing circular mining practices and delivering critical building blocks for a cleaner, greener future. By accelerating novel approaches to process low-grade pyrrhotite tailings, Vale Base Metals is committed to safely delivering essential minerals for the world's energy transition and sustainable economic development and the team looks forward to engaging with the laureates to explore further development opportunities for these innovative solutions.

For more information about the Pyrrhotite Resource Recovery Innovation Challenge and the winning solutions, please visit www.ninesigma.com/s/ValePyrrhotiteInnovation.

About Vale Base Metals

Vale Base Metals, the business line for Vale's energy transition metals business, is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality nickel and an important producer of copper and responsibly sourced cobalt. With a corporate presence in Toronto, Canada, and operations in Newfoundland & Labrador, Ontario, Manitoba, Indonesia, Brazil, the UK and Japan, the business delivers critical building blocks for a cleaner, greener future.

