Vale and FNMPC Forge New Partnership to Support Economic Reconciliation

Leading Global Integrated Mining Company Joins First Nations Major Projects Coalition's Sustaining Partners Program

COAST SALISH TERRITORY, BC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) welcomes Vale Base Metals as the newest member of its Sustaining Partner program in Canada. The program furthers FNMPC's ability to advance relationships between its members and the private sector on issues of mutual interest. Vale Base Metals, along with existing program members, benefit from an exclusive relationship with FNMPC that is focused on advancing progressive First Nation partnership and reconciliation initiatives to the benefit of all parties involved.

In working with these companies, FNMPC advances strategies that promote meaningful First Nation inclusion in major developments and articulate First Nation perspectives concerning environmental, ESG investment standards, and participatory and sustainable business practices generally.

"Vale's commitment as a Sustaining Partner underscores the importance of Indigenous leadership in advancing critical mineral projects," says Fort Nelson First Nation Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of the FNMPC's Board of Directors. "Our collaboration aims to foster meaningful Indigenous inclusion, ensuring that our communities benefit economically, socially, and environmentally from these developments. Together, we are paving the way for a future where Indigenous perspectives drive sustainable and responsible resource development."

"Vale Base Metals is honoured to join the FNMPC Sustaining Partner Program," said Emily Olson, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vale Base Metals. "We are looking forward to learning more about what we can do to improve relationships with First Nation communities. We also look forward to collaborating with FNMPC to further support First Nation participation in critical mineral projects and mining operations."

As a Sustaining Partner, Vale will work with FNMPC to advance stronger business relationships with Indigenous communities.

For more information on the program, please contact Niilo Edwards, FNMPC's Chief Executive Officer, at: [email protected].

To learn more about how Vale builds meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities across Canada, visit: www.vale.com/canada.

About FNMPC

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is a non-profit organization comprised of 170+ Indigenous communities that span across Canada. FNMPC members recognize that we are stronger together and was established to promote the shared interests of our members. Advancing major projects is the core of FNMPC's service delivery. FNMPC's technical team is active in supporting our member communities with tools, capacity supports, and advice related to corporate structures and benefit sharing models, as well as tools to promote environmental protection and impact assessment. Learn more about FNMPC at: www.fnmpc.ca

About Vale Base Metals

Vale Base Metals, the holding entity for Vale's energy transition metals business, is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality nickel and an important producer of copper and responsibly sourced cobalt. With a corporate presence in Toronto, Canada, and operations in Newfoundland & Labrador, Ontario, Manitoba, Indonesia, Brazil, the UK and Japan, the business delivers critical building blocks for a cleaner, greener future.

SOURCE Vale Canada Limited

Media Contact: Steve Saddleback, E: [email protected], P: 403-828-8273