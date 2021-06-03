Vaccine Acceptance Coalition Gathers Momentum

Jun 03, 2021, 17:17 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada receives a growing number of COVID19 vaccines, a coalition of more than 140 organizations has come together to encourage Canadians to take the shot when it is available to them. Beginning in April, a diverse group of labour unions, individuals, industry associations and businesses large and small began meeting to develop shared resources that all could use to promote vaccine acceptance and help speed a recovery from the pandemic. 

The coalition is co-chaired by Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress and Bruce Anderson, Chairman of Abacus Data and a partner in spark*advocacy.  Under the banner "Faster, Together" with opinion research contributed by Abacus Data and creative services by spark*advocacy the group has created more than 300 pieces of creative material that any organization is free to use to reach audiences they have access to, in order to encourage the choice to be vaccinated.

Faster Together has two websites, one houses creative material including digital ads https://resources.fastertogether.ca which can be downloaded and used at no cost. The second site explains the work of the group for consumers and provides a link to provincial sites that can inform them about vaccine availability. https://www.fastertogether.ca

Faster Together latest research shows that up to 94% of Canadians are already vaccinated, ready to be vaccinated as soon as possible or are open to taking the shot.  Roughly 14% are hesitant, and they will be the main focus of the Faster Together effort.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the group during their weekly call, which is open to all those organizations that would like to help, and offered his appreciation for the breadth and depth of the effort.

A complete, up to date list of participating organizations is attached.  Those who want to join the coalition are welcome simply send an email to [email protected] or [email protected].

"One thing we've learned in this pandemic is that when we think of each other and make choices with each other in mind, we get things right.  It's great to see so many different parts of Canada – labour and industry, small towns and bigger centres - working together to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and be back together faster."

— Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

I encourage all Canadians to get their vaccine when they become eligible.  Getting vaccinated helps protect everyone, puts our economy back on track, and brings us back together.

— Erin O'Toole, MP, Leader of Canada's Conservatives and the Official Opposition

"I got the shot and you should, too! Don't hesitate, get vaccinated. It's the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, your friends, and community. Together, we can beat this virus and help build a recovery that leaves no one behind. Don't hesitate, get your shot!

— Jagmeet Singh, MP, Leader, NDP

Canadians have long relied on routine vaccinations to protect their own health.  The battle against COVID-19 has reminded us of this with clarity and urgency.  We are happy to be part of this diverse coalition so we can all get back together, faster.

Stephen Frank, President & CEO, Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association

Workers have experienced serious health and financial challenges as a result of the pandemic. Today's vaccines are safe and provide effective protection from COVID-19. I was proud to get my shot and do my part. I encourage everyone to join me so that we can all come back together faster.

Jerry Dias, National President, UNIFOR

Workers on the front lines of the pandemic have faced down unimaginable risks and stress over the past year, while so many others have lost their jobs and have yet to return to work. The faster we get our shots, the faster we can put an end to that stress and uncertainty, and get back to work knowing we're safe from this virus that has taken so many lives.

Mark Hancock, National President, Canadian Union of Public Employees

Canada's banks recognize that the clearest path forward to a strong, sustainable recovery for all is wide uptake of vaccines.

Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

From the start of the pandemic, skilled trades workers were deemed essential and have continued to go to work each and every day. Canada's Building Trades Unions are proud to support Faster Together and encourage all skilled trades workers to get vaccinated - it's the quickest way for all of us to get back together, safely.

Sean Strickland, Executive Director, Canada's Building Trades Unions

Science has delivered phenomenally effective vaccines that will get our society and economy back on track.  We now have before us as individuals and society the opportunity to put the pandemic behind us and begin the process of returning to the life we once enjoyed.  Let's all do this together.

Andrew Casey, President & CEO, BIOTECanada

For further information: Hassan Yussuff, Co-Chair, Canadian Labour Congress, [email protected], 613.851.7881; Bruce Anderson, Co-Chair, Abacus Data / spark*advocacy, [email protected], www.sparkadvocacy.ca, 613.882.0929

