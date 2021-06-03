Vaccine Acceptance Coalition Gathers Momentum

The coalition is co-chaired by Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress and Bruce Anderson, Chairman of Abacus Data and a partner in spark*advocacy. Under the banner "Faster, Together" with opinion research contributed by Abacus Data and creative services by spark*advocacy the group has created more than 300 pieces of creative material that any organization is free to use to reach audiences they have access to, in order to encourage the choice to be vaccinated.

Faster Together has two websites, one houses creative material including digital ads https://resources.fastertogether.ca which can be downloaded and used at no cost. The second site explains the work of the group for consumers and provides a link to provincial sites that can inform them about vaccine availability. https://www.fastertogether.ca

Faster Together latest research shows that up to 94% of Canadians are already vaccinated, ready to be vaccinated as soon as possible or are open to taking the shot. Roughly 14% are hesitant, and they will be the main focus of the Faster Together effort.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the group during their weekly call, which is open to all those organizations that would like to help, and offered his appreciation for the breadth and depth of the effort.

A complete, up to date list of participating organizations is attached. Those who want to join the coalition are welcome simply send an email to [email protected] or [email protected].

ABOUT FASTER TOGETHER

Overcoming vaccine hesitancy to speed the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

This is a voluntary effort of a wide variety of people and organizations working together to promote COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and help speed a recovery from this pandemic. Bruce Anderson (spark*advocacy and Abacus) along with Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress have been convening a group effort and can be contacted for more information – including how to join this all-volunteer Task Group. The current list of participants can be found on our website and is expanding regularly: www.fastertogether.ca

"One thing we've learned in this pandemic is that when we think of each other and make choices with each other in mind, we get things right. It's great to see so many different parts of Canada – labour and industry, small towns and bigger centres - working together to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and be back together faster."



— Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada



I encourage all Canadians to get their vaccine when they become eligible. Getting vaccinated helps protect everyone, puts our economy back on track, and brings us back together.



— Erin O'Toole, MP, Leader of Canada's Conservatives and the Official Opposition



"I got the shot and you should, too! Don't hesitate, get vaccinated. It's the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, your friends, and community. Together, we can beat this virus and help build a recovery that leaves no one behind. Don't hesitate, get your shot!



— Jagmeet Singh, MP, Leader, NDP



Canadians have long relied on routine vaccinations to protect their own health. The battle against COVID-19 has reminded us of this with clarity and urgency. We are happy to be part of this diverse coalition so we can all get back together, faster.



— Stephen Frank, President & CEO, Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association



Workers have experienced serious health and financial challenges as a result of the pandemic. Today's vaccines are safe and provide effective protection from COVID-19. I was proud to get my shot and do my part. I encourage everyone to join me so that we can all come back together faster.



— Jerry Dias, National President, UNIFOR



Workers on the front lines of the pandemic have faced down unimaginable risks and stress over the past year, while so many others have lost their jobs and have yet to return to work. The faster we get our shots, the faster we can put an end to that stress and uncertainty, and get back to work knowing we're safe from this virus that has taken so many lives.



— Mark Hancock, National President, Canadian Union of Public Employees



Canada's banks recognize that the clearest path forward to a strong, sustainable recovery for all is wide uptake of vaccines.



— Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association



From the start of the pandemic, skilled trades workers were deemed essential and have continued to go to work each and every day. Canada's Building Trades Unions are proud to support Faster Together and encourage all skilled trades workers to get vaccinated - it's the quickest way for all of us to get back together, safely.



— Sean Strickland, Executive Director, Canada's Building Trades Unions



Science has delivered phenomenally effective vaccines that will get our society and economy back on track. We now have before us as individuals and society the opportunity to put the pandemic behind us and begin the process of returning to the life we once enjoyed. Let's all do this together.



— Andrew Casey, President & CEO, BIOTECanada

THE FASTER TOGETHER COALTION PARTNERS as of June 3rd

19 To Zero

Abacus Data

ACTRA National

Airbnb

Air Canada

Atlantic Canada Airports

Association

Alan Doyle

Allan Hawco

Amalgamated Transit Union

Ambermac Media (Amber

MacArthur)

American Federation of

Musicians

Baffin Iron Mines

Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality

Association

BC Maritime Employers

Association

BC Council of Forest Industries

BC Pharmacy Association

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

BIOTECanada

Boilermakers International

Boston Consulting Group

Brandon University

Brantford-Brant Chamber of

Commerce

Brescia University College

Business Council of Canada

Caisse de Depots

Canada Life

Canadian Life & Health

Insurance Association

Canada's Building Trades Unions

Canadian Actors' Equity

Association

Canadian Airports Council

Canadian Association of

Amusement Operators

Canadian Association of Fairs

and Exhibitions

Canadian Bankers Association

Canadian Chamber of

Commerce

Canadian Federation of Nurses

Unions

Canadian Independent Music

Association

Canadian Labour Congress

Canadian Live Music Association

Canadian Media Producers

Association

Canadian Real Estate Association

Canadian Roofing Contractors

Association

Canadian Ski Council Canadian Union of Public

Employees

Canadian Urban Transit

Association

Cape Breton Regional Chamber

of Commerce

Capilano University

Cenovus Energy Inc

Charlottetown Airport Authority

Choice Hotels Canada

Cineplex

Colleges & Institutes Canada

Council of Canadian Innovators

Creative BC

CropLife Canada

Cynthia Dale

Deer Lake Airport Authority

Directors Guild of Canada

École de technologie supérieure

Endless Events Group

Event Staff Canada

Facebook

FETCO

Federation of Canadian

Municipalities

Fredericton International Airport

Authority

Food, Health & Consumer

Products Canada

Forrest Products Association of

Canada

Gander Airport Authority

Global Citizen

Greater Moncton International

Airport Authority

Halifax International Airport

Authority

Hotel Association of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada

IATSE

Indigeno Travel

Intl Brotherhood of Boilermakers

Intl Brotherhood of Electrical

Workers

Intl Union of Operating Engineers

Int'l Assn of Machinists &

Aerospace Workers

Jane & Co

Janet Annesley

King's University College at

Western University

Laborers' Intl Union of North

America

Langley Chamber of Commerce

MacEwan University

Manulife

Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Sports/Ent Maple | Maskawâtik

Marriott International

Mark Critch

Memorial University

Milton Chamber of Commerce

Mining Association of Canada

Motion Picture Association of

Canada

Motor Coach Canada

Mount Royal University

Mount Saint Vincent University

Movie Theatre Association of

Canada

Music Canada

National Airlines Council of

Canada

National Newswatch

Newmarket Chamber of

Commerce

OCAD University

Ontario Motor Coach Association

Ontario Public Service

Employees

Ottawa Sports and

Entertainment Group (OSEG)

Ottawa International Airport

Authority

Pacific National Exhibition

Parksville & District Chamber of

Commerce

Peter Mansbridge

Ponoka and District Chamber of

Commerce

Port Hope & District Chamber of

Commerce

Port Saint John

Professional Institute of the Public

Service of Canada

Qualicum Beach Chamber of

Commerce

Queens University

Rapid Test & Trace Canada

Realstar Hospitality

Regina Exhibition Association Ltd

Retail Council of Canada

Rob Russo

Saa Dene Group of Companies

Saint John Airport

Saskatchewan Chamber of

Commerce

Sault Ste Marie Airport

Development Corp

ScienceUpFirst

Service Employees International

Union

Simon Fraser University

Sirius XM Canada Sooke Region Chamber of

Commerce

spark*advocacy

St. John's International Airport

Authority

Stratford Festival

Students' Association of

MacEwan University (SAMU)

Sun Life

Suncor

Surrey Board of Trade

Sussex & District Chamber of

Commerce

Teamsters Canada

Teck Resources

Telus

Tenaris

TikTok Canada

Timmins Chamber of Commerce

Toronto & York Region Labour

Council

Toronto International Film Festival

Tourism Industry Association of

Canada

Tourism Industry Association of

AB

Tourism Industry Association of

BC

Tourism Industry Association of

PEI

Town of Banff

TransLink

Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce

Trinity Western University

Tumbler Ridge Chamber of

Commerce

Twitter

Unifor

United Food and Commercial

Workers

United Steel Workers

Universal Music Canada

Universities Canada

University of the Fraser Valley

University of Guelph

University of Saskatchewan

University of St. Michael's

College

University of Waterloo

Victoria Airport Authority

Vista Projects

WestJet

Wilfrid Laurier University

Winnipeg Airports Authority

Yarmouth & Area Chamber of

Commerce

York University

For further information: Hassan Yussuff, Co-Chair, Canadian Labour Congress, [email protected], 613.851.7881; Bruce Anderson, Co-Chair, Abacus Data / spark*advocacy, [email protected], www.sparkadvocacy.ca, 613.882.0929