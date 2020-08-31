Vaccination Even More Important in COVID Times

"During COVID, doctors have seen a dramatic decrease in the number of parents bringing their children for routine vaccinations. Immunizations are crucial in preventing children and their communities from outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, said OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill. "To protect our most vulnerable we need to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated."

Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history. It has led to the elimination and control of diseases that were once common in Canada. Before vaccines, many Canadian children became severely ill or died from infectious diseases such as smallpox, polio, diphtheria, measles, and pertussis.

Vaccines are safe and they protect us all. All vaccines used in Canada are rigorously tested through multiple phases of trials before they are used. It is more likely that one becomes ill from a vaccine-preventable disease than from a vaccine.

