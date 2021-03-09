Vacay.ca Ranks 20 Best Places for Post-Pandemic Travel in Canada

South Okanagan consists of two main centres — Penticton and Osoyoos — and six small municipalities — Naramata, Peachland, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, and Kaleden. "This year, given what the world is going through, South Okanagan was a clear choice for the No. 1 spot in our rankings because of all of the outdoor activities it offers and the sense of safety you feel once you're there," Vacay.ca Co-founder Adrian Brijbassi says.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," says Brad Morgan, Marketing Director of Travel Penticton and Managing Partner of Visit South Okanagan. "The diversity of experiences and the connectivity of the partner communities is what attracts visitors to the South Okanagan. We have something for everyone and the scenic route that connects us makes for a day-tripper's paradise. We look forward to welcoming visitors when the time is right."

While British Columbia places five locations on the list, Atlantic Canada enters six. The region whose stance against COVID-19 was for much of 2020 the hallmark of public-health response in the country features locations from all four provinces.

Vacay.ca™ 20 Best Places to Travel in Canada for 2021

1. South Okanagan, BC

2. Cape Breton Island, NS

3. Banff National Park & Lake Louise, AB

4. Dawson City, YT

5. Victoria & Cowichan Valley, BC

6. Prince Edward County, ON

7. Gaspereau & Annapolis Valleys, NS

8. Quebec City-to-Tadoussac, QC

9. St. John's & Irish Loop, NL

10. Charlottetown, PE

11. Golden & Revelstoke, BC

12. Niagara Region, ON

13. Georgian Bay, ON

14. Gaspesie, QC

15. South Shore, NS

16. Shediac-to-Saint John, NB

17. Tofino & Pacific Rim National Park, BC

18. Saskatoon & Prince Albert National Park, SK

19. Kelowna, BC

20. Pukaskwa National Park, ON

About Vacay.ca™

Vacay.ca™ is the leading source of Canadian travel. Independently owned and produced by award-winning Canadian journalists and travel experts, Vacay.ca™ uses the wealth of its editorial experience to deliver authoritative information about the best places to see, sleep, and eat in Canada.

About Trippzy™

TrippzyTM is a Vancouver-based digital entertainment brand that brings gamification to the tourism industry. Its travel-trivia mobile app provides rewards and education about the most desirable destinations in the world. Consumers can download the Trippzy app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store for free.

