V2 Indonesia Launches Reactiv SUITE

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Vizetto Inc., is pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement with V2 Indonesia for them to become the Indonesian master distributor for Reactiv SUITE. This agreement gives Reactiv SUITE a market presence and local customer support in the Indonesian marketplace, as the company continues its rollout of Reactiv SUITE with global premier partners.

"V2 Indonesia has always been at the forefront of A/V technologies and we have a track record of introducing next generation products into the market," said Rudi Hidayat, CEO of V2 Indonesia. "Reactiv SUITE is revolutionizing the way people communicate and share by creating a "Digital Table" where multiple remote users can simultaneously access, push and manipulate any type of content as if it were a piece of paper"

"It was an amazing and exciting experience to launch Reactiv SUITE during Jakarta AV Week," remarked Av Utukuri, CEO of Vizetto Inc., "Indonesia is a unique market where team members within a company can be spread over a large distance. By implementing Reactiv SUITE into their workflow, Indonesian companies can dramatically lower travel costs, gain efficiency in communication and drive bottom line results. We are excited to be part of this opportunity."

Founded in 1992, V2 Indonesia is the leading provider of audio-visual technology in Indonesia. The company is focused on future technology for its clients. The addition of Reactiv SUITE to V2's product lineup gives V2's customers access to a robust and feature rich application that enables the ability to present, collaborate and create content on interactive digital whiteboards and laptop computers. V2 launched Reactiv SUITE at Jakarta AV Week during the week of October 9th, where Av Utukuri, CEO of Vizetto Inc., demonstrated the power of Reactiv SUITE to a packed audience during a 45-minute keynote address on the future of meetings.

Vizetto Inc., is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that enables remote creativity for organizations. This new partnership between two great companies further validates Vizetto's mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the digital meeting space.

SOURCE Vizetto Inc.

For further information: V2 Indonesia, [email protected]; Vizetto, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.vizetto.com

