UvWise.ca Provides Ultra Protective Apparel for Outside Activity

The Canadian company offers UPF clothing and accessories in order to combat and increase awareness around sun-related skin diseases.

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- UvWise, a Canadian company, is a rapidly growing online store that specializes in providing a broad array of UPF apparel. UVWise has made choosing sun-protective clothing and accessories for men, women, and children even easier in their user-friendly online store. For those worried about the health of their skin – and that of their loved ones – UvWise is the best option.

One person per hour dies from melanoma in North America. The sun's UV rays can penetrate clouds, fog, and water, and has helped the disease become one of the most common types of cancers for people 15-29. The UVWise online store is aimed toward helping people find the right protection to help avoid melanoma and other skin-related diseases.

The unparalleled collection of UVWise clothing includes apparel for all outdoor needs from the mountains to the beach and the pool to the golf course. The online store offers t-shirts and pants for men and women, and fashionable hoodies, wraps, and jackets. Our stylish accessories offer hats, sunglasses, and a wide variety of other fashion needs.

UVWise also includes UPF clothing and accessories for children, so the whole family can enjoy their time outside together safely. You don't have to be inside to be fully protected from the sun.

About UVWise

UVWise, a Canadian company, offers the best quality and selection of UPF clothing and apparel. From fashionable men's and women's clothing to accessories of all kinds, UVWise believes everyone can enjoy outdoor activities safely and happily. The UVWise online store is waiting for you today.

For more information about why we created UVWise and our mission, click here: www.uvwise.ca .

