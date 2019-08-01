UVic sessional lecturers and music instructors vote to strike

VICTORIA, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - With more than 90 per cent in favour, CUPE 4163 Component 3 members voted overwhelmingly to endorse job action at the University of Victoria (UVic). The local has been bargaining with the employer for five months and are frustrated with the lack of progress at the bargaining table. This strike vote by Component 3 is the first ever in their 20-year history.

One of the main issues is the low pay and precarious working conditions that impact student experience at UVic and the amount of support they receive.

"We are hopeful that we can reach an agreement at the bargaining table and avert any strike or job action in September," said CUPE 4163 President Greg Melnechuk. "Most of the measures we are asking for are at little or no cost to the University."

Melnechuk stated that proposals at issue involve basic job security measures that other universities and colleges already have.

CUPE 4163 Component 3 represents approximately 450 sessional lecturers and music performance instructors at the University of Victoria. They teach 30 per cent of all university students at UVic.

The local and employer are expected to return to the bargaining table on August 8, 2019.

"We are committed to working towards a negotiated resolution that fairly addresses the course-by-course precarious working conditions for our members, who are trying to do their best for students," said Melnechuk.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Greg Melnechuk, CUPE 4163, President: 250-853-3863; Patrick Legay, CUPE 4163, Business Manager: 250-472-4778; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

