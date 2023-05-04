Utiva Health voted #1 Doctor Recommended OTC Brand for UTI Prevention in Canada

Best-in-class natural solutions and support systems for pelvic health recognized #1 OTC brand for UTI prevention recommended by Doctors in a 2023 Canadian Health Network survey

PICKERING, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Utiva Health - provider of best-in-class natural solutions and support systems for preventing Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), managing overactive bladder and prostate health - today announced that it has been voted #1 Recommended OTC Brand by Physicians in Canada for UTI prevention. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to educating and providing support beyond clinically proven solutions for UTIs, the second most common infection seen by doctors.

The 2023 OTC Recommendations Online Survey was conducted by EnsembleIQ, Research, Insights and Innovation team and the following publications and websites: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca and ProfessionSanté.ca during the period of October 2022 to January 2023, by 487 physicians (including 182 Quebec physicians).

"This is an important milestone that helps bring credibility and merit to a new brand," said Faraz Nomani, co-founder, Utiva. "Utiva has focused our mission on helping reduce the recurrences of UTIs and dependence on antibiotics to prevent UTIs."

Utiva's urinary tract health products for UTIs and overactive bladder:

Contain only clinically proven ingredients

Are locally-sourced and manufactured in Canada

Are recommended by over 10,000 doctors across North America

Are trusted by over 50,000 customers

"We are constantly in the forefront of HCP education," continued Derek Oh, co-founder, Utiva. "Building the trust through clinical evidence with our products that has helped gain the support of doctors across Canada."

To learn more about Utiva Health's clinically proven line of urinary tract infection prevention supplements and its support systems like the doctor-designed UTI Tracker App, visit www.utivahealth.ca .

About Utiva Health

Utiva Health was created in 2017 by Canadian healthcare industry professionals Faraz Nomani and Derek Oh who have seen their loved ones suffer through UTIs and the impact this had on their lives. Together with leading doctors and scientists, they've created natural supplements to help manage urinary tract health, helping patients reduce their dependence on antibiotics. Utiva's product line includes Cranberry PACs, D-Mannose, Probiotic, Prostate Health Supplement, UTI Diagnostic Test Strips, Cleansing Wipes, and a UTI Tracker App.

Press Contact

Faraz Nomani

Managing Director and Co-founder

1-888-622-3613

[email protected]

SOURCE Utiva Health