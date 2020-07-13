Utility bill assistance fund available by dialing 211

The impact of COVID-19, compounded by the challenges faced by Alberta's energy sector, has put significant financial stress on families across the province. United Way's Direct Energy Emergency Fund provides a helping hand for hundreds of Alberta families and reduces the risk of debt due to utility bills in arrears or disconnection notices. Since it began in 2017, Direct Energy has committed more than $575,000 to the Fund.

This announcement follows the province-wide end of the 90-Day Utility Payment Deferral Program, through which Albertans were able to defer bill payments until June 18, 2020. Knowing that many families continue to face financial challenges, Direct Energy is providing program participants with a 10-month repayment plan, in addition to ensuring the Fund is in place for families in need of assistance. Effective July 2020, any Albertan living in the Calgary or Grand Prairie area may contact 211 to speak with a case worker to determine eligibility.

"With almost one million customers, we understand the financial challenges many Albertans are facing. We want to help those who need it most," said Tanis Kozak, Vice President and General Manager, Canada, Direct Energy. "Since the fund kicked off in 2017, the Direct Energy Emergency Fund has delivered much-needed financial relief for over 900 individuals and families struggling with basic needs, including natural gas and electricity bills."

"With our current economic reality, and the onset of COVID-19, we've seen a big spike in the number of Calgarians struggling to pay for basic needs, including utilities," said Karen Young, President and CEO of United Way of Calgary and Area. "We are grateful for our renewed partnership with Direct Energy, which will allow Albertans who face financial challenges to access emergency funds that prevent them from slipping into further debt."

Direct Energy's 2020 funding commitment of $75,000 will be available to Albertans served by the United Way of Calgary and Area and the Grand Prairie Region.

Disconnected or pending disconnected utilities are not a specific requirement.

All requests for individual assessment and assistance should be directed to 211 or www.ab.211.ca.

For further details about the Fund, please visit www.directenergy.com/alberta/emergencyfund.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest energy and energy-related services companies. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, Direct Energy operates in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and four provinces in Canada. In Alberta we have offices in Calgary and Edmonton serving nearly 1 million residential and commercial customers. Direct Energy provides customers with choice and support in managing their energy costs through a portfolio of innovative products and services. To learn more about Direct Energy and Direct Energy Regulated Services, please visit www.directenergy.ca or www.directenergyregulatedservices.com.

About United Way of Calgary and Area

United Way of Calgary and Area brings together donors, corporations, agencies, and government to solve complex issues and improve the lives of more than 150,000 people every year. Since 1940, United Way has supported agencies that assist vulnerable Calgarians. Today, United Way invests in programs and collaborations with common outcomes, brings people together to coordinate systems change, and designs solutions that address root causes to create lasting social change. Collectively, this work deepens community impact.

About United Way Alberta Northwest

United Way Alberta Northwest is working to create an environment where individuals are self-sufficient, needing to rely less on government or social services to maintain a stable home and satisfying life. We bring together resources - both funds and people - to help solve community problems that no one organization can solve alone.

SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited

For further information: Stacey Schorr, Government and Public Relations - Canada, Direct Energy, [email protected]; Yvette Biggs, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, United Way of Calgary and Area, [email protected]; Joanne Cousins, Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator, United Way Calgary Northwest, [email protected]

