UTI, reflux, or nasal allergies? A Rexall® pharmacist will see you now

Your Rexall Pharmacist will now assess and prescribe medications to Ontarians for more than a dozen common illnesses. Here's a list of the illnesses and answers to your most frequently asked questions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Your local Rexall Pharmacy in Ontario is now assessing and prescribing medications for several common illnesses. If you're experiencing symptoms related to a minor illness such as a UTI, cold sore, or nasal allergies, you can walk into your local Rexall pharmacy with your Ontario's Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) card and see a pharmacist immediately for treatment.

"Our pharmacies and pharmacists are proud to call hundreds of communities across Ontario home. We know that pharmacists are critical to the delivery of accessible, integrated health care in the province, and we look forward to serving the community in new and significant ways. We're pleased to be part of the solution to help a healthcare system under pressure, to the benefit of the people in Ontario," says Mona Sabharwal, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Services at Rexall.

Consult with your Rexall pharmacist and get answers to your most frequently asked questions if you're experiencing symptoms from any of these 13 illnesses:

UTI

Nasal Allergies

Skin irritation and rashes

Painful menstruation

Reflux

Hemorrhoids

Cold sores

Oral thrush

Pink eye

Impetigo

Insect bites and hives

Tick bites and Lyme disease prevention

Sprains and strains

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a minor illness?

Minor illnesses are described as health conditions that can be managed with minimal treatment and/or self-care strategies. Additional criteria include:

Usually, a short-term condition

Lab results aren't usually required

Low risk of treatment masking underlying conditions

No medication or medical history red flags that could suggest a more serious condition

Only minimal or short-term follow-up is required

How can my pharmacist help with a minor illness?

Pharmacists can assess and prescribe a prescription level medication when necessary, rather than recommending a milder over- the-counter treatment for certain less serious conditions.

Which minor illness can the Rexall Pharmacist assess and prescribe medications for?

Minor illness are described as health conditions that can be managed with minimal treatment and/or self-care strategies. All pharmacists can assess minor aliments symptoms and recommend self-care or over-the-counter treatments. Pharmacists in Ontario can now also prescribe medications for certain minor illnesses, as identified below:

Allergic rhinitis

Candidal stomatitis (oral thrush)

Conjunctivitis (bacterial, allergic and viral)

Dermatitis (atopic, eczema, allergic and contact)

Dysmenorrhea

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Hemorrhoids

Herpes labialis (cold sores)

Impetigo

Insect bites and urticaria (hives)

Tick bites, post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent Lyme disease

Musculoskeletal sprains and strains

Urinary tract infections (uncomplicated)

Do I need an appointment to see my Rexall Pharmacist?

No, you don't need to make an appointment to speak with your Rexall pharmacist.

If our store is open, you can consult with the pharmacist. We're accessible and ready to see you.

To find your nearest Rexall store trading hours, click here.

Do I have to pay for an assessment and prescription for a minor illness?

Assessment and prescribing for minor illnesses are covered by Ontario's Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

Is the Pharmacist qualified to assess and prescribe for minor illnesses?

Pharmacists, through their training and formal education, possess in-depth knowledge and strong clinical skills that are a critical part of the healthcare system. Pharmacists are highly trained, educated and trusted health care professionals. They are the medication experts. Their university curriculum includes training on the assessment and treatment of these minor illnesses. The minor illnesses program includes mandatory regulations that oversee the scope of what a pharmacist can do.

In addition, all Rexall pharmacists completed mandatory training on the processes and standards they are asked to follow before they can offer you this service.

With a minor illness assessment always result in a prescription?

After the pharmacist assesses a patient, they, in conjunction with the patient, determine the appropriate course of action. This could be a prescription or a recommendation for an over-the-counter medication. If a pharmacist assesses your condition but feels it is serious or requires follow-up, he or she will refer you to a doctor for additional assessment.

Will my doctor be informed?

Yes. Pharmacists are required to inform your primary physician when they write a prescription for you.

What if I don't have a doctor, can a pharmacist still prescribe for a minor illness?

Yes. If the illness and treatment required is within pharmacists' prescribing limits, you may still receive treatment even if you do not have a doctor. This service is intended to improve access to health care.

What happens if my minor illness turns out to be more serious?

Your Rexall pharmacist will follow-up with you if they have prescribed you a treatment. If your illness becomes more serious or you are not seeing improvements with the medication prescribed by your pharmacist, you will be referred to your doctor for a diagnosis. Your pharmacist is trained to recognize when patients require additional assessment and care.

How can I keep track of my prescriptions?

The Rexall Be Well® app makes it easier than ever to stay connected to your health and wellness. With simple tools that help you manage your prescriptions at Rexall and personalized ways to collect and earn points, taking care of your well-being has never been this rewarding. Click here to find out more.

About Rexall

With a dynamic history of innovation and growth dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health, one person at a time. Operating approximately 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees provide compassionate care to patients, becoming their trusted health partners along their wellness journey.

Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC and a proud member of the global McKesson Canada Corporation family, a diversified healthcare company with deep roots in supporting patients across Canada.

For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugStore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugStoreOfficial, and @RexallCareNetwork and on Facebook at @RexallDrugStore

SOURCE Rexall

For further information: Media Contacts: Andrew Campbell, [email protected]