USHL Partners with Respect Group

Junior League Launches Anti-Bullying, Abuse, Harassment and Discrimination Initiative

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The United States Hockey League (USHL) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the National Hockey League and Respect Group Inc., a leading provider of interactive training courses aimed at preventing bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination.

In December of 2021, the National Hockey League announced the Respect Hockey initiative – an intentional focus on building a culture that is safe, inclusive and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.

Respect Hockey provides focus on four pillars – Prevention, Reporting, Counseling, and Accountability. The partnership is underway with programs that create a mutual understanding of culture and inclusion concepts; advance independent tools to disclose misconduct or abuse; strengthen the suite of available resources for victims or those in need; and provide executive staff learning opportunities to improve behaviors and competencies in this area.

"Psychological safety is important for all staff and players, perhaps now more than ever," said Sheldon Kennedy, co-founder, Respect Group. "I applaud the USHL leadership for making this training a priority. Organizations and teams perform better when they feel safe and respected."

"The USHL is proud to partner with Respect Group and expand our collective efforts to create safe, respectful and positive environments for our players and teams," said Glenn Hefferan, President and Commissioner of the USHL. "The Respect Group's offerings provide a foundation for enhancing the health and well-being for all members of our 16 organizations."

Respect Group, a headversity company, was incorporated on April 5th, 2004 by co-founders, Sheldon Kennedy and Wayne McNeil, to pursue their common passion: the prevention of bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination (BAHD).

SOURCE Respect Group Inc.

