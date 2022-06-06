Ushering in a New Generation of Entrepreneurship: Humber College Unveils Longo Faculty of Business and Longo Centre for Entrepreneurship

In recognition of this support, Humber's Faculty of Business and Centre for Entrepreneurship will now be named the Longo Faculty of Business and the Longo Centre for Entrepreneurship. With this gift, Humber's Unlimited Campaign exceeds its $50-million fundraising goal, which is a milestone for the college, and its community of supporters.

The Longo Family Foundation was established in 1998 with a vision to contribute to a world of strong, healthy families; one where children and youth are empowered to reach their full potential.

"As a graduate from Humber's Business Administration program, I am personally connected to the important cause of fueling entrepreneurship in Canada and helping dreams become a reality, '' said Anthony Longo, president and CEO of Longo's. "It is incredibly rewarding to know that our contribution will help keep Canadian youth engaged, inspired and innovating for our future."

Anthony Longo attended Humber in 1982 and has since served as Chair of Humber's Board of Governors and Co-Chair of Unlimited, the College's first-ever fundraising campaign. Many members of the Longo family are also former Humber alumni. Today, Anthony is the President and CEO of Longo's, which has 36 locations and operates Grocery Gateway, a leading eCommerce platform.

"We know that supporting the creation and success of small to medium-sized businesses plays an important role in helping Canada's economy thrive," said Chris Whitaker, president and CEO, of Humber College. "We are grateful to the Longo family for their investment in Humber's polytechnic approach to business education and leadership in helping all of us build back better."

The gift has four areas of focus:

An endowment to enhance student access and opportunity and support diversity through the Longo Family Scholarship Program in Small Business Entrepreneurship.





An endowment to support leading experts and visiting professors who will deliver an intensive training and mentorship program and provide start-up funds to advance student entrepreneurs through the Longo Family Leader-in-Residence in Small Business Management program.





The Longo Family Be Your Own Boss Workshops and Video Pitch Competition to provide seed money to aspiring business creators and scholarship support to high school students.





The Longo Family Advisory: Student Business Consulting, a student-led consulting business that will offer free professional business management advice to local businesses.

Rosanne Longo, Spokesperson and Chair of the Longo Family Foundation says she is thrilled to provide this gift and to witness the lasting impacts it can have. "To be able to support the next generation of responsible business leaders and entrepreneurs is incredibly rewarding. We are humbled knowing the impact this will have on Humber, its faculty, its students and its community. We hope this is only the beginning and that this sparks others to join and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs."

This gift builds on Humber's longstanding relationship with the Longo family that has benefited faculty and students for years.

"We know that local businesses play a vital role in the strength and success of our city's economy. This is particularly important in our pandemic recovery as we continue to rely heavily on these businesses to add vibrancy and jobs to our city's main streets. This new partnership between the Longo Family Foundation and Humber College reinforces that message while at the same time providing new opportunities for entrepreneurs in our city," said Mayor John Tory. "These entrepreneurs looking to establish themselves and their ideas will now have a space where they can create and develop and further help drive our local economy. I want to thank the Longo Family Foundation and Humber College for this innovative partnership that will help with the betterment of our city, our students and our businesses."

More information about the Longo Faculty of Business and the Longo Centre for Entrepreneurship.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 38,000 full-time and 19,000 part-time students and professional learners in-person at three main Toronto locations and online. A comprehensive range of credentials, including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships, and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 86 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit humber.ca.

Longo Family Foundation

Established in 1998, the vision of the Longo Family Foundation is to contribute to a world of strong, healthy families; one where children and youth are empowered to reach their full potential. This mission is inspired by the Longo's love of family and passion for food and is achieved by investing in healthcare, development, and leadership initiatives. With a focus on emerging research in immunotherapy, mental health and providing funding to help build camp infrastructure, the Foundation helps fulfil the family purpose to bring opportunity, inspiration, and hope to people's lives and make the world a better place.

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

For further information: Aaron Rathbone, PR and Communications Manager, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, [email protected], 647.231.3947; Laura Silver, Blue Door Agency, [email protected], 647.984.6136