USG Corporation Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ across North America

USG earned the Great Place to Work certification in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

CHICAGO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- USG Corporation ("USG"), a leading manufacturer of high-quality building materials and innovative solutions, announces that it has earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ for its operations in the United States (U.S.), Canada and Mexico. This marks the first time USG has achieved this recognition in the U.S. and Canada, and the third consecutive year in Mexico.

The prestigious certification is based on direct feedback from current employees about their experience working at USG, using the Great Place to Work® research-backed employee experience survey. This year, 75 percent of employees said USG is a great place to work, which is nearly 20 percent higher than the average U.S. company and is a testament to USG's ongoing dedication to its people and safety culture.

"Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification™ highlights our commitment to developing and keeping our employees safe across our 71 locations in North America," said Shelly Green, Chief People Officer at USG. "We believe that investing in our people strengthens our workplace culture and drives the innovation and efficiency that is building the future of the construction industry."

USG remains focused on being a great employer for its employees. USG creates a safe and team-oriented environment where employees can build their career starting on day one. The company offers ongoing training and opportunities for growth, competitive pay, a comprehensive benefits package and prioritizes the safety and well-being of its employees above all else.

To explore opportunities and learn more about a career with USG, visit USG.com/Careers.

About USG Corporation

USG Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions, is the parent company of CGC and USG LATAM. Headquartered in Chicago, we serve construction markets around the world with wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing and roofing products that enable our customers to build the outstanding spaces where people live, work and play. For additional information, visit usg.com.

The Knauf Group is the parent company of USG. As a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems, Knauf employs more than 42,000 employees across 300+ production facilities and sales organizations in 90+ countries. For more information, visit: knauf.com/en.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com .

