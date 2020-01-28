Used Oil and Glycol Products to Get a Second Life: Recycling Program now operating in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As of January 1, 2020 generators of used oil and glycol products and consumers throughout Nova Scotia can now recycle their used oil and glycol products and containers.

"We are pleased to be a partner in changing the way that used oil and glycol products are disposed in Nova Scotia", said Jean Duchesneau, general manager, Used Oil Management Association (UOMA) Atlantic. "This program has brand owners take responsibility for their products to ensure they are collected and given a second life."

Watch video - A Second Life

Under new provincial regulations, registered collectors with UOMA Atlantic will collect at no cost, used oil and glycol (antifreeze), used oil filters, used oil and glycol containers and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) containers, and aerosol containers for lubricant and automotive parts cleaner from large generators – such as garages and car dealerships. Additionally, consumers can now access a network of collection facilities using existing businesses and other community locations giving Nova Scotia residents a place to bring their used oil and glycol products for disposal and recycling.

"Nova Scotians are leaders in recycling and they want us to do more to protect the environment. These new regulations will keep used oil and glycol out of the landfill and save money for small businesses like auto repair shops," said Environment Minister Gordon Wilson.

UOMA Atlantic is approved by Nova Scotia Environment to manage and deliver the used oil and glycol recycling program in Nova Scotia on behalf of the producers of these products.

"The volunteer board of UOMA Atlantic looks forward to working with Nova Scotians to keep oil and glycol products out of landfills and the environment," said David Bois, board chair, UOMA Atlantic.

UOMA Atlantic has visited more than 1600 generators across the province to introduce the program and establish a network of Collection Facilities for residents. More than 550 sites have registered as Collection Facilities. Nova Scotian residents can find the nearest Collection Facility by using our online Collection Facilities locator.

UOMA Atlantic is a non-profit organization established by the producers of oil and glycol products to manage the collection and recycling of their products from the point of production to end-of-life treatment.

UOMA Atlantic manages the collection and recycling programs for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia. Visit the UOMA website at www.uoma-atlantic.com for additional information.

SOURCE Used Oil Management Association - Atlantic-Atlantique

For further information: Mona Rossiter, UOMA Atlantic, Tel: 1-833-222-8662, Email: [email protected]