USask Properties Investment Appoints Brad Zurevinski as President and CEO

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - USask Properties Investment Inc. (USPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brad Zurevinski as the inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zurevinski will provide overall leadership in building a new, independent development corporation with access to over 1,000 acres of prime university endowment land.

Mr. Grant J. Kook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westcap Mgt. Ltd. and Chair of the USPI Board indicates, "This is an important milestone that reflects the Board's work in establishing this new land development company. Brad's deep experience in real estate development, planning and community relations in Saskatoon is an invaluable asset to guide the long-term strategy to develop new sources of revenue for the University of Saskatchewan as beneficiary, further supporting academic, research and operational excellence."

Mr. Zurevinski holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (B.E.) - Civil Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Throughout his career, he has been involved in the infrastructure planning and development of many major Saskatoon neighbourhoods, including 3,500 residential lots and more than 100 acres of multi-family and commercial lands. Mr. Zurevinski has served as General Manager of Dream Development Saskatoon since 2013 and prior to he served as the Managing Leader of the Urban Development division at Stantec Consulting in Saskatoon. His experience spans land development, stakeholder engagement, business planning and team leadership.

Mr. Zurevinski is incoming Vice Chair of the Saskatoon & Region Home Builders' Association and received the Award of Honour from the Canadian Home Builders' Association in 2023. "The tremendous opportunity in front of us, to create partnerships with experienced private developers on strategically located prime development lands, is very exciting and furthermore to do it in a city I know and live in is very special to my family," says Zurevinski.

About USask Properties Investment Inc.

The University of Saskatchewan Board of Governors recently appointed a board of directors to lead the establishment, development and governance of USPI guiding the decisions around the university's long-term strategy to develop approximately 1,000 acres of endowment land. The university's endowment land, identified through the University Land Use Planning initiative in 2008, is land that the university will continue to own but is categorized as having high potential for development though long-term land leases. These lands do not include current core-campus and agricultural-research lands that are essential to continuing to support the university's academic mission. USPI is an independent corporation with an experienced board of directors of community and business leaders with the beneficiary being the University of Saskatchewan.

For further information contact: Grant J. Kook, Board Chair, USask Properties Investment Inc., Tel: (306) 652-5557, [email protected]; Brad Zurevinski, President/CEO, USask Properties Investment Inc., Tel: (306) 280-4882