TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in cellular nutrition, announced today that its Celavive Contouring Face & Neck Crème has earned top recognition from The Beauty Awards Canada as one of the best skincare products in the country. The Contouring Face & Neck Crème won in the Best Neck & Décolleté Cream category.

USANA’s Celavive Contouring Face & Neck Crème Named Among Canada’s Top Skincare Products USANA Celavive Contouring Face & Neck Crème

"Recognition from The Beauty Awards Canada is a significant achievement for our Celavive skincare line," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "The Contouring Face & Neck Crème was developed to deliver a luxurious skincare experience backed by innovative science, and we're thrilled to see it celebrated among Canada's top beauty products."

The Beauty Awards Canada celebrates standout beauty, skincare, wellness, and personal care products across a variety of categories, highlighting brands that deliver innovation, quality, and performance for consumers. The awards program is featured through The Beauty Awards' digital and editorial platforms including Chatelaine, Châtelaine, FASHION, and HELLO! Canada, which showcase trending products, expert recommendations, and emerging leaders in the beauty industry across Canada.

"Neck and décolleté is one of the most demanding categories in skincare," said Deidre Marinelli, Publisher of FASHION Magazine. "The skin is thin, often neglected, and notoriously difficult to treat. As Canada's largest beauty awards program, we put hundreds of submissions through months of rigorous testing, and USANA Celavive's Contouring Face & Neck Crème rose to the top. We're proud to name it Best Neck & Décolleté Cream of 2026."

Designed for women 35 and older, the Celavive Contouring Face & Neck Crème helps visibly lift, firm, and smooth the appearance of skin on the face, neck, and décolleté. The advanced formula features Feminage™, a clinically studied ingredient that visibly supports skin elasticity and smoothness, along with BioPeptide-CS, Olivol24™, and powerful antioxidants to help promote a more youthful-looking complexion.

USANA's Celavive skincare line reflects the company's commitment to combining science and innovation to help nourish, protect, and firms the skin.

Discover USANA's award-winning Celavive skincare collection at USANA.com.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to feel healthy and live vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com.

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SOURCE USANA