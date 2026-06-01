Kevin Guest Encourages Professionals to Prioritize Wellness During Professional Wellness Month

USANA CEO says small daily habits can strengthen health, improve workplace culture, and help others thrive

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Professional Wellness Month begins in June, Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is encouraging professionals, leaders, and organizations to make wellness a priority both at work and at home. He says healthier habits create stronger people, stronger teams, and stronger communities.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

Professional Wellness Month highlights the connection between personal well-being and workplace success. Research continues to show that healthy employees are more productive, more engaged, and better equipped to manage stress, collaborate effectively, and contribute to a positive work environment. Guest believes wellness is not a luxury. It is a leadership responsibility and a personal commitment.

"Professional wellness starts long before you walk into the office," Guest said. "The way you sleep, move, eat, manage stress, and treat other people affects every part of your performance. When you take care of yourself, you're better equipped to lift the people around you."

Addressing audiences internationally, Guest says the world is experiencing a global health awakening and meaningful improvements often come from simple daily actions rather than dramatic lifestyle changes. He encourages individuals to focus on four habits:

Get consistent sleep and protect time for recovery. Move your body every day through exercise or walking. Build genuine relationships with coworkers, family, and friends. Look for opportunities to encourage, recognize, and help others.

"One of the greatest wellness investments you can make is in your relationships," he said. "People perform better when they feel seen, valued, and connected."

That principle comes from a lesson Guest shares in his bestselling book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony." During a college class, students were given a final exam that included an unexpected question: What was the name of the woman who cleaned the building? Most students didn't know. The lesson stayed with Guest for decades because it underscored a simple truth: every person matters and deserves recognition.

"Few things are more important to people than being recognized and treated with respect," Guest said. "Professional wellness isn't just about physical health. It's about creating environments where people know they matter."

Organizations that prioritize employee well-being often experience higher engagement, stronger retention, improved morale, and better long-term performance. Guest believes leaders play a critical role in setting that tone.

"Culture isn't built by policies alone," he said. "It's built through everyday actions. To be sure, leaders who invest in wellness create workplaces where people can do their best work and live healthier lives."

Throughout June, Guest encourages professionals to evaluate their own wellness habits and identify one positive change they can implement immediately.

"You don't have to transform your life overnight," he said. "Start with one healthy habit. Take a walk. Get more sleep. Reach out to someone who may need encouragement. Small actions repeated consistently create meaningful results."

For more insight, visit http://www.kevinguest.com/.

All proceeds from sales of "All the Right Reasons" benefit the USANA Foundation. Each book purchase provides 40 meals to feed hungry children. The nonprofit has provided more than 112 million meals to date and has a goal of feeding 20,000 families by Dec. 31, 2026.

About Kevin Guest

Kevin Guest is Chairman & CEO of USANA Health Sciences, a billion-dollar global nutritional company based in Salt Lake City. He is also a musician, author, and humanitarian. His book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," shares lessons on leadership, integrity, and purpose drawn from his life and career.

ABOUT USANA HEALTH SCIENCES

USANA (NYSE: USNA) Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its 1992 founding, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and brand partners in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com.

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SOURCE USANA