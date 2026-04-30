USANA Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Canada

Marking three decades of health, innovation, and community impact since 1996

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in cellular nutrition, proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of opening its Canadian market--honouring three decades of growth, partnership, and commitment to helping individuals live healthier lives.

Since opening its doors in 1996, USANA Canada has built a strong and vibrant community of Brand Partners and customers dedicated to improving health and well-being. Over the past 30 years, Canada has become one of USANA's most established and successful markets, contributing significantly to the company's global presence.

"Canada has played an essential role in USANA's story," said Kevin Guest, USANA CEO and chairman. "Canada was the first international market opened by USANA and our founder, Dr. Wentz, and for 30 years, our Canadian Brand Partners have embodied our mission by sharing science-based nutrition and building meaningful businesses. We are incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together and excited for what the future holds."

Throughout its history in Canada, USANA has remained committed to delivering high-quality nutritional supplements backed by rigorous science. The company's award-winning products, combined with a people-centered business opportunity, have empowered thousands of Canadians to take control of their health and financial well-being.

Beyond business success, USANA has made a lasting impact through its philanthropic efforts. The USANA Foundation has supported communities across Canada by providing critical nutrition to those in need, reinforcing the company's core belief that everyone deserves access to proper nourishment.

To commemorate this milestone, USANA will celebrate with special events, recognition programs, and initiatives honouring the dedication and achievements of its Canadian Brand Partners.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the relationships, resilience, and shared vision that have defined our journey in Canada," said Tracie Kenzora, USANA Canada general manager. "We look forward to continuing to serve and support Canadians for many years to come."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

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SOURCE USANA